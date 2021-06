We may get commissions for purchases made through links in this post. For more information go to Privacy Policy & Disclosure. This vegan Italian salad recipe is for a cold pasta salad that is flavoured with olives, tomatoes, broccoli, and cucumber and dressed with a vegan Italian dressing of olive oil and balsamic vinegar. This recipe is quick to make and can be kept in the fridge for several days if you wish to make it upfront.