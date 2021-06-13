Where’s the most expensive gas in Tucson?
(TUCSON, AZ) If you’re paying more than $2.90 for gas in the Tucson area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.62 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Tucson area was $2.90 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.51 to $3.13 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Tucson area appeared to be at Chevron, at 3535 E Irvington Rd.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Tucson area that as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.13
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.11
$3.41
$3.61
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.29
$3.49
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.34
$3.59
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to ARCO at 2800 N Oracle Rd. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.51 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.