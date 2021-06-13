Where’s the most expensive gas in Tucson?

(TUCSON, AZ) If you’re paying more than $2.90 for gas in the Tucson area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.62 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Tucson area was $2.90 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.51 to $3.13 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Tucson area appeared to be at Chevron, at 3535 E Irvington Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Tucson area that as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 3535 E Irvington Rd, Tucson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.13 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 5561 E Speedway Blvd, Tucson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.11 $ 3.41 $ 3.61 $ 2.89

Chevron 2475 E Grant Rd, Tucson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 4701 E 29Th St, Tucson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 5460 E 5Th St, Tucson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ --

Chevron 3499 S Wilmot Rd, Tucson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.34 $ 3.59 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to ARCO at 2800 N Oracle Rd. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.51 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.