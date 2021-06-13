Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tucson, AZ

Where’s the most expensive gas in Tucson?

Posted by 
Tucson Voice
Tucson Voice
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rRQtf_0aSzXlFO00

(TUCSON, AZ) If you’re paying more than $2.90 for gas in the Tucson area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.62 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Tucson area was $2.90 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.51 to $3.13 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Tucson area appeared to be at Chevron, at 3535 E Irvington Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Tucson area that as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

3535 E Irvington Rd, Tucson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.13
$--
$--
$--

Shell

5561 E Speedway Blvd, Tucson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.11
$3.41
$3.61
$2.89

Chevron

2475 E Grant Rd, Tucson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

4701 E 29Th St, Tucson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--

Shell

5460 E 5Th St, Tucson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.29
$3.49
$--

Chevron

3499 S Wilmot Rd, Tucson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.34
$3.59
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to ARCO at 2800 N Oracle Rd. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.51 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Tucson Voice

Tucson Voice

Tucson, AZ
256
Followers
221
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

With Tucson Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tucson, AZ
Traffic
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gasbuddy Sunday#Chevron#Arco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Tucson, AZPosted by
Tucson Voice

Tucson gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.62 per gallon

(TUCSON, AZ) According to Tucson gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.62 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at QuikTrip at 2802 N 1St Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.51 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.13 at Chevron at 3535 E Irvington Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Tucson, AZPosted by
Tucson Voice

Top homes for sale in Tucson

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Amazing home in a great location in Northwest Tucson! Located close to everything including freeway access. 3BD/2BA. Updated kitchen in 2017. Permitted huge bonus
Tucson, AZPosted by
Tucson Voice

Tucson Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Tucson: Monday, June 21: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Tuesday, June 22: Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight
Tucson, AZPosted by
Tucson Voice

Tucson sports digest: Top stories today

(TUCSON, AZ) Tucson-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Tucson sports. For more stories from the Tucson area, click here.
Tucson, AZPosted by
Tucson Voice

Local price review shows diesel prices around Tucson

(TUCSON, AZ) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.84 in the greater Tucson area, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Tucson area went to QuikTrip at 2345 E Irvington Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.75 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.59, at Chevron at 880 W Saint Marys Rd, the survey found:
Tucson, AZPosted by
Tucson Voice

What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Tucson

(TUCSON, AZ) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Tucson Voice

News wrap: Headlines in Tucson

(TUCSON, AZ) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Tucson. We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Tucson, AZPosted by
Tucson Voice

Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Tucson

(TUCSON, AZ) You could be saving up to $0.55 per gallon on diesel in Tucson, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Tucson area went to QuikTrip at 2345 E Irvington Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.75 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.3, at Chevron at 3535 E Irvington Rd, the survey found:
Tucson, AZPosted by
Tucson Voice

Save up to $1.14 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Tucson

(TUCSON, AZ) Depending on where you fill up in Tucson, you could be saving up to $1.14 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at QuikTrip at 2802 N 1St Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.55 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.69 at Chevron at 880 W Saint Marys Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.