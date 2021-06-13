Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Cincinnati

(CINCINNATI, OH) Are you paying too much for gas in Cincinnati?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Cincinnati area ranged from $2.99 per gallon to $3.29, with an average price of $3.09 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at BP, at 2110 Montana Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Cincinnati area that as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday:

BP 2110 Montana Ave, Mount Airy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 2760 River Rd, Cincinnati

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.85 $ 3.42

Marathon 700 Dalton Ave, Cincinnati

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 4.19 $ 3.39

BP 2606 Jefferson Ave, Cincinnati

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.99 $ --

Shell 3337 Clifton Ave, Cincinnati

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 430 Delta Ave, Cincinnati

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.16 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Riverside Market at 106 Elm St. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.