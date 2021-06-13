Cancel
Cincinnati, OH

Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Cincinnati

Posted by 
Cincinnati Dispatch
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FsGNo_0aSzXjTw00

(CINCINNATI, OH) Are you paying too much for gas in Cincinnati?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Cincinnati area ranged from $2.99 per gallon to $3.29, with an average price of $3.09 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at BP, at 2110 Montana Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Cincinnati area that as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday:

BP

2110 Montana Ave, Mount Airy
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$--

Shell

2760 River Rd, Cincinnati
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$3.55
$3.85
$3.42

Marathon

700 Dalton Ave, Cincinnati
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.59
$4.19
$3.39

BP

2606 Jefferson Ave, Cincinnati
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.99
$--

Shell

3337 Clifton Ave, Cincinnati
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--

Shell

430 Delta Ave, Cincinnati
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.16
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Riverside Market at 106 Elm St. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Cincinnati Dispatch

Cincinnati, OH
249
Followers
229
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

With Cincinnati Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

