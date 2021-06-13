Cancel
Florida State

DeJong-Greaves-Printy Funeral Home obituary – Joseph E. Ganley, 76, Florida

By Chuck Vandenberg
Pen City Current
Cover picture for the articleJoseph Edward Ganley, 76, of North Port, Florida, formerly of Keokuk, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Sebring, Florida. Joseph was born on February 24, 1945, in Fort Madison, Iowa, the son of Thomas J. and Ruth E. (Dietz) Ganley. He graduated from Cardinal Stritch High School in 1963, attended Keokuk Junior College, and earned his bachelor’s degree at Northeast Missouri State University. On September 26, 1992, he was united in marriage to Linda K. Caldwell-Ransford in Keokuk. She survives.

