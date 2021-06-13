Paying too much for gas Orlando? Analysis shows most expensive station

(ORLANDO, FL) Are you paying too much for gas in Orlando?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.44 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Orlando area was $2.93 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.65 to $3.09 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at CITGO, at 5698 Lake Underhill Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday:

CITGO 5698 Lake Underhill Rd, Azalea Park

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ --

Shell 3839 S Orange Blossom Trl, Orlando

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ 3.20 $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.03 $ 3.30 $ -- $ --

Sunoco 1905 E Michigan St, Orlando

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ --

CITGO 660 N Orange Ave, Winter Park

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 2199 Lee Rd, Winter Park

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

CITGO 4845 N Orange Blossom Trl, Orlando

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 7701 E Colonial Dr. As of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.65 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.