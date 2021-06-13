Cancel
Orlando, FL

Paying too much for gas Orlando? Analysis shows most expensive station

Orlando Times
 8 days ago
(ORLANDO, FL) Are you paying too much for gas in Orlando?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.44 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Orlando area was $2.93 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.65 to $3.09 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at CITGO, at 5698 Lake Underhill Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday:

CITGO

5698 Lake Underhill Rd, Azalea Park
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.29
$3.49
$--

Shell

3839 S Orange Blossom Trl, Orlando
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$3.20
$--
$--
card
card$3.03
$3.30
$--
$--

Sunoco

1905 E Michigan St, Orlando
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.49
$--

CITGO

660 N Orange Ave, Winter Park
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Sunoco

2199 Lee Rd, Winter Park
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

CITGO

4845 N Orange Blossom Trl, Orlando
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.95
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 7701 E Colonial Dr. As of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.65 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Orlando Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

