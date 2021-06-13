Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Jacksonville

(JACKSONVILLE, FL) If you’re paying more than $2.94 for gas in the Jacksonville area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.24 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.85 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $2.94 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Jacksonville area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Sunoco, at 2990 Rayford St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday:

Sunoco 2990 Rayford St, Jacksonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Chevron 1027 Golfair Blvd, Jacksonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.94 $ 3.39 $ 3.89 $ 2.94 card card $ 3.00 $ 3.46 $ 3.96 $ 3.01

BP 1304 Prudential Dr, Jacksonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 2907 N Main St, Jacksonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

76 3020 N Main St, Jacksonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Gate 3020 Liberty St N, Jacksonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shamis at 3561 Rogero Rd. As of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.85 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.