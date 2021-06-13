Cancel
Jacksonville, FL

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Jacksonville

Posted by 
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I5ge1_0aSzXZbY00

(JACKSONVILLE, FL) If you’re paying more than $2.94 for gas in the Jacksonville area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.24 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.85 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $2.94 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Jacksonville area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Sunoco, at 2990 Rayford St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday:

Sunoco

2990 Rayford St, Jacksonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.19

Chevron

1027 Golfair Blvd, Jacksonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.94
$3.39
$3.89
$2.94
card
card$3.00
$3.46
$3.96
$3.01

BP

1304 Prudential Dr, Jacksonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Exxon

2907 N Main St, Jacksonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.19

76

3020 N Main St, Jacksonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Gate

3020 Liberty St N, Jacksonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shamis at 3561 Rogero Rd. As of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.85 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

