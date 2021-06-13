Cancel
Saint Louis, MO

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in St. Louis

St. Louis Today
 8 days ago
(ST. LOUIS, MO) Are you paying too much for gas in St. Louis?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.64 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the St. Louis area was $2.86 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.65 to $3.29 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at BP, at 1689 Camp Jackson Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the St. Louis area that as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday:

BP

1689 Camp Jackson Rd, Cahokia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$--

BP

306 Riverpark Dr, East St Louis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--

BP

1951 Collinsville Rd, East St Louis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.49

Love's Travel Stop

2005 Mousette Ln, Sauget
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.19
$3.59
$3.89
$3.34
card
card$3.19
$3.59
$3.89
$3.39

Conoco

511 Falling Springs Dr, Dupo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$3.29

Phillips 66

2400 Mississippi Ave, Sauget
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.14
$--
$--
$3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to 7-Eleven at 6909 Southwest Ave. As of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.65 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With St. Louis Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

