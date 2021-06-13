Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in St. Louis

(ST. LOUIS, MO) Are you paying too much for gas in St. Louis?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.64 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the St. Louis area was $2.86 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.65 to $3.29 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at BP, at 1689 Camp Jackson Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the St. Louis area that as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday:

BP 1689 Camp Jackson Rd, Cahokia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 306 Riverpark Dr, East St Louis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 1951 Collinsville Rd, East St Louis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.49

Love's Travel Stop 2005 Mousette Ln, Sauget

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 3.34 card card $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 3.39

Conoco 511 Falling Springs Dr, Dupo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Phillips 66 2400 Mississippi Ave, Sauget

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to 7-Eleven at 6909 Southwest Ave. As of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.65 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.