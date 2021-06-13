Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Indianapolis

(INDIANAPOLIS, IN) If you’re paying more than $3.00 for gas in the Indianapolis area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.49 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.85 per gallon to $3.34, with an average price of $3.00 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Indianapolis area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Indianapolis area appeared to be at Speedway, at 2615 N Emerson Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday:

Speedway 2615 N Emerson Ave, Indianapolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.34 $ 3.34 $ 3.64 $ 3.35

BP 2551 N Emerson Ave, Indianapolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.34 $ 3.35 $ 3.89 $ --

Marathon 430 N Alabama St, Indianapolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.79 $ -- card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.79 $ --

BP 441 E Ohio St, Indianapolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ 3.29

Phillips 66 2202 N Delaware St, Indianapolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ --

BP 2950 N Cold Spring Rd, Indianapolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 4630 S Emerson Ave. As of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.85 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.