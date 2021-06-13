Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Indianapolis
(INDIANAPOLIS, IN) If you’re paying more than $3.00 for gas in the Indianapolis area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.49 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.85 per gallon to $3.34, with an average price of $3.00 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Indianapolis area.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Indianapolis area appeared to be at Speedway, at 2615 N Emerson Ave.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.34
$3.34
$3.64
$3.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.34
$3.35
$3.89
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.09
$--
$3.79
$--
|card
card$3.09
$--
$3.79
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.49
$3.89
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.49
$3.89
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 4630 S Emerson Ave. As of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.85 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.