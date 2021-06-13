Cancel
Indianapolis, IN

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Indianapolis

Indianapolis Bulletin
 8 days ago
(INDIANAPOLIS, IN) If you’re paying more than $3.00 for gas in the Indianapolis area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.49 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.85 per gallon to $3.34, with an average price of $3.00 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Indianapolis area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Indianapolis area appeared to be at Speedway, at 2615 N Emerson Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday:

Speedway

2615 N Emerson Ave, Indianapolis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.34
$3.34
$3.64
$3.35

BP

2551 N Emerson Ave, Indianapolis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.34
$3.35
$3.89
$--

Marathon

430 N Alabama St, Indianapolis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.09
$--
$3.79
$--
card
card$3.09
$--
$3.79
$--

BP

441 E Ohio St, Indianapolis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.49
$3.89
$3.29

Phillips 66

2202 N Delaware St, Indianapolis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.49
$3.89
$--

BP

2950 N Cold Spring Rd, Indianapolis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 4630 S Emerson Ave. As of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.85 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

