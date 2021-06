Hilton is making an epic return to Las Vegas Strip by bringing its new premium and luxury brands. Hilton has a storied history in Las Vegas with the former Las Vegas Hilton, once the largest hotel in the world and among the city’s most iconic. The hotel made Hilton the first New York Stock Exchange-listed company to enter the domestic gaming business in 1970 and the first hospitality company to have “residency” for top stars as it hosted notable entertainers including Elvis Presley for long runs. With these industry firsts, Hilton helped establish Las Vegas as the prime destination for leisure and business travel it remains today.