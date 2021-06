Cool news from Tracy City: Mayor Nadene Moore told me that their July 3 parade grand marshal will be the 2020-2021 District Champion Grundy County High School boys basketball team. I absolutely love that! And speaking of Independence Day (all July 3, except for Pelham, which is June 26), the parade schedule for Grundy is as follows (lineup one hour before): 9 a.m. Coalmont (CES); 10 a.m. Monteagle (old VFW); 10 a.m. Beersheba Springs (CBC); 11 a.m. Gruetli Laager (Pig/DG); 1 p.m. Altamont (North); 6 p.m. Tracy City (FB/MHC). Sewanee will be the only one in the area to have theirs on the Fourth of July. Their parade is at 2 p.m. Go to the GCTV6 Facebook page for the full Grundy schedule flyer.