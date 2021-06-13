Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Vegas, NV

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Las Vegas as of Sunday

Posted by 
Las Vegas News Beat
Las Vegas News Beat
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45M5NC_0aSzXKbt00

(LAS VEGAS, NV) If you’re paying more than $3.63 for gas in the Las Vegas area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.87 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.09 per gallon to $3.96, with an average price of $3.63 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Las Vegas area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Las Vegas area appeared to be at Shell, at 190 E Flamingo Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

190 E Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.86
$4.03
$4.32
$--
card
card$3.96
$4.13
$4.42
$--

ARCO

209 E Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.79
$3.95
$4.10
$--
card
card$3.89
$4.05
$4.15
$--

ARCO

2955 S Paradise Rd, Las Vegas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.75
$3.95
$4.05
$--
card
card$3.85
$3.99
$4.10
$--

Circle K

2885 S Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.79
$4.11
$4.39
$3.52

ARCO

4380 N Lamb Blvd, Las Vegas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.75
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.79
$--
$--
$--

Sinclair

4885 W Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.69
$--
$--
$3.55
card
card$3.79
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 5101 S Pecos Rd. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.09 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Las Vegas News Beat

Las Vegas News Beat

Las Vegas, NV
450
Followers
226
Post
44K+
Views
ABOUT

With Las Vegas News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Traffic
Local
Nevada Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Club#Gasbuddy Sunday#Shell#Sam S Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Las Vegas, NVPosted by
Las Vegas News Beat

This is the cheapest gas in Las Vegas right now

(LAS VEGAS, NV) Depending on where you fill up in Las Vegas, you could be saving up to $0.93 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 5101 S Pecos Rd. Regular there was listed at $3.03 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.96 at Shell at 190 E Flamingo Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Las Vegas, NVPosted by
Las Vegas News Beat

Las Vegas Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Las Vegas: Monday, June 21: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Tuesday, June 22: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Thursday, June 24:
Las Vegas, NVPosted by
Las Vegas News Beat

Lifestyle wrap: Las Vegas

(LAS VEGAS, NV) Life in Las Vegas has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Las Vegas area, click here.
Las Vegas, NVPosted by
Las Vegas News Beat

Las Vegas events coming up

1. IAMAW District 141 2021 Committee Conference; 2. Micah Montague's 50th Birthday Weekend in Las Vegas; 3. 2021 Life is Beautiful; 4. APOLLO NIGHT FEAT EZMIL & HBOM; 5. "Kids Matter Too" Dance Party with Maggie May Cares Fdn (Las Vegas, NV);
Las Vegas, NVPosted by
Las Vegas News Beat

Your Las Vegas lifestyle news

(LAS VEGAS, NV) Life in Las Vegas has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date. We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Las Vegas, NVPosted by
Las Vegas News Beat

Las Vegas gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(LAS VEGAS, NV) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Las Vegas area offering savings of $1.11 per gallon. Sam's Club at 5101 S Pecos Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.98 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at ARCO at 3873 Las Vegas Blvd S, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.09.