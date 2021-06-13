High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Las Vegas as of Sunday
(LAS VEGAS, NV) If you’re paying more than $3.63 for gas in the Las Vegas area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.87 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.09 per gallon to $3.96, with an average price of $3.63 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Las Vegas area.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Las Vegas area appeared to be at Shell, at 190 E Flamingo Rd.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.86
$4.03
$4.32
$--
|card
card$3.96
$4.13
$4.42
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.79
$3.95
$4.10
$--
|card
card$3.89
$4.05
$4.15
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.75
$3.95
$4.05
$--
|card
card$3.85
$3.99
$4.10
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.79
$4.11
$4.39
$3.52
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.75
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.79
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.69
$--
$--
$3.55
|card
card$3.79
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 5101 S Pecos Rd. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.09 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.