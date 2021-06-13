Cancel
Denver, CO

Where’s the most expensive gas in Denver?

Posted by 
Denver Post
Denver Post
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v7fyC_0aSzXHxi00

(DENVER, CO) Are you paying too much for gas in Denver?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.75 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Denver area ranged from $2.94 per gallon to $3.69, with an average price of $3.17 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Conoco, at 505 E Speer Blvd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Conoco

505 E Speer Blvd, Denver
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$--
$--
$--

Shell

2757 N Speer Blvd, Denver
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.60
$--
$--
$--

Conoco

2727 Zuni St, Denver
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.59
$--
$--
$3.59

Conoco

724 S University Blvd, Denver
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.49
$3.79
$4.09
$--

Conoco

1202 E 58Th St, Denver
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.49
$3.59
$3.69
$3.39

Choice

2200 E Colfax Ave, Denver
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Circle K at 330 S Kalamath St. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.94 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Denver Post

Denver Post

Denver, CO
259
Followers
239
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

With Denver Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

