Where’s the most expensive gas in Denver?

(DENVER, CO) Are you paying too much for gas in Denver?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.75 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Denver area ranged from $2.94 per gallon to $3.69, with an average price of $3.17 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Conoco, at 505 E Speer Blvd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Conoco 505 E Speer Blvd, Denver

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 2757 N Speer Blvd, Denver

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.60 $ -- $ -- $ --

Conoco 2727 Zuni St, Denver

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ -- $ -- $ 3.59

Conoco 724 S University Blvd, Denver

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 4.09 $ --

Conoco 1202 E 58Th St, Denver

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ 3.59 $ 3.69 $ 3.39

Choice 2200 E Colfax Ave, Denver

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Circle K at 330 S Kalamath St. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.94 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.