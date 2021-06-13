Cancel
Austin, TX

Are you overpaying for gas in Austin? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Posted by 
Austin Post
 8 days ago
(AUSTIN, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Austin?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.40 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Austin area ranged from $2.59 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.71 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Austin area appeared to be at Shell, at 98 Redbud Trl.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Austin area that as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

98 Redbud Trl, West Lake Hills
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Texaco

2901 Spirit Of Texas Dr Suite A, Austin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.79
$3.29

Chevron

601 N Ih-35, Austin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$2.99
$3.29
$2.99

Chevron

400 S Congress Ave, Austin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.54
$--

Chevron

1525 Barton Springs Rd, Austin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Shell

2701 Exposition Blvd, Austin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.24
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Gulf at 6401 N Lamar Blvd . As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.59 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Austin, TX
ABOUT

With Austin Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

