Are you overpaying for gas in Austin? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(AUSTIN, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Austin?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.40 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Austin area ranged from $2.59 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.71 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Austin area appeared to be at Shell, at 98 Redbud Trl.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Austin area that as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 98 Redbud Trl, West Lake Hills

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Texaco 2901 Spirit Of Texas Dr Suite A, Austin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.29

Chevron 601 N Ih-35, Austin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 2.99

Chevron 400 S Congress Ave, Austin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.54 $ --

Chevron 1525 Barton Springs Rd, Austin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 2701 Exposition Blvd, Austin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.24 $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Gulf at 6401 N Lamar Blvd . As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.59 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.