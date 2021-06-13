Are you overpaying for gas in Austin? Survey shows most, least expensive stations
(AUSTIN, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Austin?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.40 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Austin area ranged from $2.59 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.71 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Austin area appeared to be at Shell, at 98 Redbud Trl.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Austin area that as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.79
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$2.99
$3.29
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.54
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.24
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Gulf at 6401 N Lamar Blvd . As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.59 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.