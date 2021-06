AKRON, Ohio – Gourmet grilled cheese sandwich purveyor Twisted Meltz opened its third location in Akron’s Highland Square neighborhood this month. The fast-casual restaurant’s Akron location, at 812 West Market Street, features more than 30 gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches and burgers inspired by Ohio-born celebrities, along with appetizers, soups, craft beer, sweet treats and more. Menu items feature high quality and all natural meats and cheeses, and local produce, according to Twisted Meltz owner Steven Tannous. Menu items can be customized since each is made to order, and almost any melt can be made vegan or gluten-free, said Tannous.