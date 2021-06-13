Are you overpaying for gas in Minneapolis? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(MINNEAPOLIS, MN) Are you paying too much for gas in Minneapolis?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.43 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.66 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $2.86 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Minneapolis area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Stop N Shop, at 1700 E Lake St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday:

Stop N Shop 1700 E Lake St, Minneapolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.34 $ -- $ --

Mobil 1221 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ --

Shell 2817 Riverside Ave, Minneapolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ -- $ --

Amstar 1700 W Broadway, Minneapolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

ARCO 3800 Bloomington Ave S, Minneapolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Pump N Munch 4501 Lyndale Ave N, Minneapolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 1700 Park Place Blvd. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.66 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.