Minneapolis, MN

Are you overpaying for gas in Minneapolis? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Minneapolis Digest
Minneapolis Digest
 8 days ago
(MINNEAPOLIS, MN) Are you paying too much for gas in Minneapolis?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.43 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.66 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $2.86 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Minneapolis area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Stop N Shop, at 1700 E Lake St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday:

Stop N Shop

1700 E Lake St, Minneapolis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.34
$--
$--

Mobil

1221 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.09
$3.39
$--

Shell

2817 Riverside Ave, Minneapolis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.19
$--
$--

Amstar

1700 W Broadway, Minneapolis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

ARCO

3800 Bloomington Ave S, Minneapolis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Pump N Munch

4501 Lyndale Ave N, Minneapolis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.09
$3.29
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 1700 Park Place Blvd. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.66 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Minneapolis Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

