The play in the secondary was so bad in 2020 that Florida head coach Dan Mullen did something he really doesn’t like to do and decided to make a change at both coaching spots in the defensive backfield. The hiring of Wesley McGriff and Jules Montinar was meant to provide a spark, but in the case of McGriff who will coach the safeties, to also add a veteran that has coached in the SEC for several years of his long career in college football. The coaches aren’t all that’s new as Florida lost four starters in the secondary including three that play safety positions.