San Diego, CA

Analysis shows most expensive gas in San Diego

San Diego Post
 8 days ago
(SAN DIEGO, CA) Are you paying too much for gas in San Diego?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $1.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.83 per gallon to $4.99, with an average price of $4.26 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the San Diego area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the San Diego area appeared to be at Shell, at 900 Orange Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the San Diego area that as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

900 Orange Ave, Coronado
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel

card$4.99
$--
$--
$--

Shell

1011 A St, San Diego
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel

card$4.79
$4.89
$4.99
$--

Mobil

2045 Pacific Hwy, San Diego
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel

card$4.79
$4.89
$4.99
$4.69

Shell

2521 Pacific Hwy, San Diego
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel

card$4.79
$4.89
$4.99
$--

Shell

3535 India St, San Diego
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel

card$4.79
$4.89
$--
$--

Shell

1145 S 28Th St, San Diego
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel

card$4.79
$4.89
$4.99
$4.49

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 2345 Fenton Pkwy. As of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.83 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

San Diego, CA
ABOUT

With San Diego Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

