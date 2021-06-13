Where’s the most expensive gas in San Antonio?

(SAN ANTONIO, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.68 for gas in the San Antonio area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.54 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the San Antonio area ranged from $2.44 per gallon to $2.98, with an average price of $2.68 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Metro Express, at 702 S Ww White Rd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday:

Metro Express 702 S Ww White Rd, San Antonio

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ -- $ -- $ --

Mobil 1719 S Zarzamora St, San Antonio

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Little Sam's 3215 Roosevelt Ave, San Antonio

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Texas Sun 3263 Roosevelt Ave, San Antonio

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 2315 Harry Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 1795 Nacogdoches Rd, San Antonio

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.19 $ -- $ 2.85

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Stanley's Ice Station at 2403 E Commerce St. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.44 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.