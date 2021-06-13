Cancel
San Antonio, TX

Where’s the most expensive gas in San Antonio?

San Antonio News Alert
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UspwX_0aSzWtxL00

(SAN ANTONIO, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.68 for gas in the San Antonio area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.54 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the San Antonio area ranged from $2.44 per gallon to $2.98, with an average price of $2.68 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Metro Express, at 702 S Ww White Rd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday:

Metro Express

702 S Ww White Rd, San Antonio
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.98
$--
$--
$--

Mobil

1719 S Zarzamora St, San Antonio
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Little Sam's

3215 Roosevelt Ave, San Antonio
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Texas Sun

3263 Roosevelt Ave, San Antonio
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Valero

2315 Harry Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Shell

1795 Nacogdoches Rd, San Antonio
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.19
$--
$2.85

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Stanley's Ice Station at 2403 E Commerce St. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.44 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

San Antonio, TX
