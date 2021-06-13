Cancel
Miami, FL

Are you overpaying for gas in Miami? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Miami News Alert
Miami News Alert
 8 days ago
(MIAMI, FL) Are you paying too much for gas in Miami?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $1.08 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Miami area was $2.97 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.77 to $3.85 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Marathon, at 945 5Th St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday:

Marathon

945 5Th St, Miami Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.85
$--
$--
$--

Shell

845 5Th St, Miami Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.85
$4.33
$4.35
$--

Chevron

1453 Alton Rd, Miami Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.85
$4.05
$4.35
$--

Mobil

38 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.79
$3.99
$4.31
$3.79

Shell

70 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.79
$3.99
$4.39
$--

Exxon

1245 Sw 2Nd Ave, Miami
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.69
$3.79
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sunflex Fuels at 6120 Nw 27Th Ave. As of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.77 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Miami News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

