Are you overpaying for gas in Miami? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(MIAMI, FL) Are you paying too much for gas in Miami?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $1.08 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Miami area was $2.97 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.77 to $3.85 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Marathon, at 945 5Th St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday:

Marathon 945 5Th St, Miami Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 845 5Th St, Miami Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.85 $ 4.33 $ 4.35 $ --

Chevron 1453 Alton Rd, Miami Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.85 $ 4.05 $ 4.35 $ --

Mobil 38 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 4.31 $ 3.79

Shell 70 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 4.39 $ --

Exxon 1245 Sw 2Nd Ave, Miami

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.79 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sunflex Fuels at 6120 Nw 27Th Ave. As of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.77 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.