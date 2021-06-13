Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Los Angeles as of Sunday

Posted by 
Los Angeles News Beat
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xodfj_0aSzWomw00

(LOS ANGELES, CA) Gas prices vary across the Los Angeles area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $1.40 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Los Angeles area was $4.20 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.79 to $5.19 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Los Angeles area appeared to be at Shell, at 900 N Hill St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Los Angeles area that as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

900 N Hill St, Los Angeles
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$5.09
$5.29
$--
$--
card
card$5.19
$--
$--
$--

Mobil

1925 Crenshaw Blvd, Los Angeles
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.89
$4.99
$5.19
$4.39

Chevron

2134 N Vermont Ave, Los Angeles
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.65
$--
$--
$4.99
card
card$4.85
$--
$--
$5.19

76

1307 W 6Th St, Los Angeles
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.79
$4.89
$4.99
$4.99

Valero

2603 S Central Ave, Los Angeles
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.69
$4.89
$4.99
$--

Chevron

4005 Eagle Rock Blvd, Los Angeles
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.69
$--
$4.79
$4.49

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to 76 at 2035 W Sunset Blvd. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

