Houston, TX

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Houston as of Sunday

Posted by 
Houston Digest
Houston Digest
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kK3V4_0aSzWkG200

(HOUSTON, TX) Gas prices vary across the Houston area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.87 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Houston area ranged from $2.47 per gallon to $3.34, with an average price of $2.70 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 4740 Katy Fwy.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

4740 Katy Fwy, Houston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.34
$--
$--
$--

Texaco

916 Dunlavy St, Houston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$--

Shell

5601 Memorial Dr, Houston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

2323 Washington Ave, Houston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--

Exxon

1818 Hamilton St, Houston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

2222 Louisiana St, Houston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.52
$3.84
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 3836 Richmond Ave. As of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.47 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Houston, TX
229
Followers
228
Post
10K+
Views
