Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Chicago

(CHICAGO, IL) Are you paying too much for gas in Chicago?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.85 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.44 per gallon to $4.29, with an average price of $3.76 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Chicago area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at BP, at 1600 W Van Buren St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday:

BP 1600 W Van Buren St, Chicago

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 1600 N Elston Ave, Chicago

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.29 $ 4.45 $ 4.95 $ --

BP 3159 W Chicago Ave, Chicago

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 2401 W Roosevelt Rd, Chicago

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.20 $ -- $ 4.79 $ 3.49

BP 1004 S Desplaines St, Chicago

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.19 $ -- $ 4.99 $ 4.09

Shell 1741 S Ruble St, Chicago

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.19 $ 4.59 $ 4.89 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 2746 N Clybourn Avenue. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.44 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.