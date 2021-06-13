Cancel
Cleveland, OH

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Cleveland

Posted by 
Crooked River Chronicle
Crooked River Chronicle
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hq2LY_0aSzWECu00

(CLEVELAND, OH) Are you paying too much for gas in Cleveland?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.53 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.66 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $2.91 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Cleveland area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Cleveland area appeared to be at BP, at 2701 Chester Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday:

BP

2701 Chester Ave, Cleveland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--

Shell

3020 Carnegie Ave, Cleveland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.49

Shell

8302 Carnegie Ave, Cleveland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.59

Sunoco

8404 Carnegie Ave, Cleveland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.49

BP

900 Carnegie Ave, Cleveland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$3.09
$3.89
$--
card
card$3.09
$3.39
$--
$--

BP

2535 Superior Ave E, Cleveland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$3.39
$3.89
$3.19
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.25

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Speedway at 7250 Brookpark Rd. As of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.66 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Crooked River Chronicle

Crooked River Chronicle

Cleveland, OH
3K+
Followers
674
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay informed with the latest news, from politics to local education, government and sports, in the greater Cleveland area.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Traffic
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Traffic
