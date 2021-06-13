Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Cleveland

(CLEVELAND, OH) Are you paying too much for gas in Cleveland?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.53 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.66 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $2.91 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Cleveland area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Cleveland area appeared to be at BP, at 2701 Chester Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday:

BP 2701 Chester Ave, Cleveland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 3020 Carnegie Ave, Cleveland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.49

Shell 8302 Carnegie Ave, Cleveland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.59

Sunoco 8404 Carnegie Ave, Cleveland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.49

BP 900 Carnegie Ave, Cleveland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.09 $ 3.89 $ -- card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ -- $ --

BP 2535 Superior Ave E, Cleveland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.89 $ 3.19 card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.25

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Speedway at 7250 Brookpark Rd. As of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.66 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.