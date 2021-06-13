Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Lincoln
(LINCOLN, NE) If you’re paying more than $3.00 for gas in the Lincoln area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.76 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.73 per gallon to $3.49, with an average price of $3.00 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Lincoln area.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Norm's Car Care, at 3940 A St.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Lincoln area that as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.49
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.30
$2.89
$3.54
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$2.89
$3.54
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$2.89
$3.59
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$2.89
$3.59
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.24
$2.89
$3.54
$3.09
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 1620 Pine Lake Rd. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.73 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.