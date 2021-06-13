Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Lincoln

(LINCOLN, NE) If you’re paying more than $3.00 for gas in the Lincoln area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.76 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.73 per gallon to $3.49, with an average price of $3.00 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Lincoln area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Norm's Car Care, at 3940 A St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Lincoln area that as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday:

Norm's Car Care 3940 A St, Lincoln

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ -- $ -- $ --

Hy-Vee 7101 Pioneers Blvd, Lincoln

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.30 $ 2.89 $ 3.54 $ 3.09

Phillips 66 2140 K St, Lincoln

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 2.89 $ 3.54 $ 3.09

Super C 3202 S 10Th St, Lincoln

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 2.89 $ 3.59 $ --

Phillips 66 5600 S 56Th St, Lincoln

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 2.89 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Phillips 66 240 N 17Th St, Lincoln

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.24 $ 2.89 $ 3.54 $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 1620 Pine Lake Rd. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.73 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.