Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lincoln, NE

Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Lincoln

Posted by 
Lincoln Daily
Lincoln Daily
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29D0tE_0aSzWDKB00

(LINCOLN, NE) If you’re paying more than $3.00 for gas in the Lincoln area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.76 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.73 per gallon to $3.49, with an average price of $3.00 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Lincoln area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Norm's Car Care, at 3940 A St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Lincoln area that as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday:

Norm's Car Care

3940 A St, Lincoln
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.49
$--
$--
$--

Hy-Vee

7101 Pioneers Blvd, Lincoln
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.30
$2.89
$3.54
$3.09

Phillips 66

2140 K St, Lincoln
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$2.89
$3.54
$3.09

Super C

3202 S 10Th St, Lincoln
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$2.89
$3.59
$--

Phillips 66

5600 S 56Th St, Lincoln
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$2.89
$3.59
$3.09

Phillips 66

240 N 17Th St, Lincoln
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.24
$2.89
$3.54
$3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 1620 Pine Lake Rd. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.73 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Lincoln Daily

Lincoln Daily

Lincoln, NE
726
Followers
457
Post
148K+
Views
ABOUT

At Lincoln Daily, you get the local Nebraska news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of writers.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Traffic
Lincoln, NE
Traffic
City
Lincoln, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gasoline Prices#Gas Prices#Ne#Norm S Car Care
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
News Break
Costco
Related
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Lincoln

(LINCOLN, NE) According to Lincoln gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.57 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 1620 Pine Lake Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.73 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.3 at Hy-Vee at 7101 Pioneers Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Take a look at these homes on the market in Lincoln

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Attention investors! Great fix and flip or rental opportunity in popular Woods Park! Features include 4 bedrooms, 2 bath areas, gorgeous original
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Save up to $0.76 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Lincoln

(LINCOLN, NE) Gas prices vary across in the Lincoln area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.76 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 1620 Pine Lake Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.73 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.49 at Norm's Car Care at 3940 A St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Daily Weather Forecast For Lincoln

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Lincoln: Wednesday, June 16: Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Thursday, June 17: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Friday, June 18: Slight chance
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Single-family homes for sale in Lincoln

(LINCOLN, NE) Looking for a house in Lincoln? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Survey of Lincoln diesel prices shows where to save $0.47 per gallon

(LINCOLN, NE) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.47 in the greater Lincoln area, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Lincoln area on Tuesday, found that Costco at 1620 Pine Lake Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.72 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Phillips 66 at 205 N 9Th St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.19.
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Where's the cheapest gas in Lincoln?

(LINCOLN, NE) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Lincoln area offering savings of $0.61 per gallon. Gulf at 3100 Nw 12Th St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Hy-Vee at 7101 Pioneers Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.3.
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

House hunting? Check these Lincoln townhomes

(LINCOLN, NE) If you’re on the market for a home in Lincoln, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Townhomes of Lincoln: See what’s on the market

(LINCOLN, NE) If you’re on the market for a home in Lincoln, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Take advantage of Wednesday sun in Lincoln

(LINCOLN, NE) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lincoln. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.