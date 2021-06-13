Are you overpaying for gas in Fort Worth? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(FORT WORTH, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Fort Worth?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.40 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Fort Worth area ranged from $2.59 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.80 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Fort Worth area appeared to be at Texaco, at 1424 Pennsylvania Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday:

Texaco 1424 Pennsylvania Ave, Fort Worth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.79 $ 2.99

Exxon 1510 S University Dr, Fort Worth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 414 E Seminary Dr, Fort Worth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 3500 N Beach St, Haltom City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 1201 Martin Luther King Jr Fwy, Fort Worth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.39 $ 3.49 $ 2.99

Quick Track 824 E Berry St, Fort Worth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Lisa's Food Mart at 2315 Nw 24Th St. As of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.59 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.