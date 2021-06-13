Cancel
Fort Worth, TX

Are you overpaying for gas in Fort Worth? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Posted by 
Tarrant County Today
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VUg6k_0aSzWAg000

(FORT WORTH, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Fort Worth?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.40 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Fort Worth area ranged from $2.59 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.80 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Fort Worth area appeared to be at Texaco, at 1424 Pennsylvania Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday:

Texaco

1424 Pennsylvania Ave, Fort Worth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.79
$2.99

Exxon

1510 S University Dr, Fort Worth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Shell

414 E Seminary Dr, Fort Worth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

3500 N Beach St, Haltom City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.96
$--
$--
$--

Exxon

1201 Martin Luther King Jr Fwy, Fort Worth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.39
$3.49
$2.99

Quick Track

824 E Berry St, Fort Worth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Lisa's Food Mart at 2315 Nw 24Th St. As of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.59 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Fort Worth, TX
Stay connected with local breaking news happening in Fort Worth and all of Tarrant County, including local politics, events, arts, culture and more.

