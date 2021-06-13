Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in San Jose

(SAN JOSE, CA) Are you paying too much for gas in San Jose?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $1.40 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the San Jose area ranged from $3.69 per gallon to $5.09, with an average price of $4.20 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at 76, at 2850 Stevens Creek Blvd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

76 2850 Stevens Creek Blvd, San Jose

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.99 $ 5.09 $ 5.19 $ -- card card $ 5.09 $ 5.19 $ 5.29 $ --

76 2101 N 1St St, San Jose

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.73 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 2290 Alum Rock Ave, San Jose

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.69 $ 4.84 $ 4.99 $ 4.35

Chevron 735 W Capitol Expy, San Jose

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.69 $ 4.89 $ 4.99 $ 4.09

Chevron 2710 Story Rd, San Jose

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.67 $ 4.83 $ 4.96 $ --

Chevron 147 E Santa Clara St, San Jose

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.49 $ 4.69 $ 4.89 $ 4.19 card card $ 4.59 $ 4.79 $ 4.99 $ 4.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Gas & Shop at 1590 Mckee Rd. As of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.