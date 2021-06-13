Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Jose, CA

Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in San Jose

Posted by 
San Jose Sentinel
San Jose Sentinel
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45M5NC_0aSzW9sW00

(SAN JOSE, CA) Are you paying too much for gas in San Jose?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $1.40 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the San Jose area ranged from $3.69 per gallon to $5.09, with an average price of $4.20 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at 76, at 2850 Stevens Creek Blvd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

76

2850 Stevens Creek Blvd, San Jose
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.99
$5.09
$5.19
$--
card
card$5.09
$5.19
$5.29
$--

76

2101 N 1St St, San Jose
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.73
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

2290 Alum Rock Ave, San Jose
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.69
$4.84
$4.99
$4.35

Chevron

735 W Capitol Expy, San Jose
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.69
$4.89
$4.99
$4.09

Chevron

2710 Story Rd, San Jose
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.67
$4.83
$4.96
$--

Chevron

147 E Santa Clara St, San Jose
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.49
$4.69
$4.89
$4.19
card
card$4.59
$4.79
$4.99
$4.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Gas & Shop at 1590 Mckee Rd. As of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

San Jose Sentinel

San Jose Sentinel

San Jose, CA
1K+
Followers
671
Post
412K+
Views
ABOUT

Stay connected with local breaking news happening in San Jose, including local politics, events, and arts and culture.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
San Jose, CA
Traffic
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gasoline Prices#Gas Prices#Gasbuddy Sunday#Gas Shop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
San Jose, CAPosted by
San Jose Sentinel

This is the cheapest gas in San Jose right now

(SAN JOSE, CA) According to San Jose gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.40 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Gas & Shop at 1590 Mckee Rd. Regular there was listed at $3.69 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $5.09 at 76 at 2850 Stevens Creek Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San Jose Sentinel

Check out these homes on the San Jose market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Open Concept Living Kitchen Island with Seating , Spacious Outdoor Deck Walk-In-Closet in Master , Single Level Home In-Home Laundry Room<p><strong>For open house information,
San Jose, CAPosted by
San Jose Sentinel

San Jose Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in San Jose: Monday, June 21: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Tuesday, June 22: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Thursday, June 24: Sunny during
San Jose, CAPosted by
San Jose Sentinel

2 fires break out in different San Jose neighborhoods

(Scott Barbour/Getty Images) (SAN JOSE, Calif.) On Tuesday, San Jose firefighters responded to two separate fires in San Jose, KPIX 5 reported. The first blaze broke out in a single-story household on the the1200 block of Greenmoor Drive around 10:55 a.m. Fire officials said it was contained at 11:34 a.m. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is being investigated.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San Jose Sentinel

These houses are for sale in San Jose

(SAN JOSE, CA) If you’re on the house-hunt in the San Jose area, you won’t want to miss these listings. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San Jose Sentinel

San Jose gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $1.06 per gallon

(SAN JOSE, CA) Gas prices vary across in the San Jose area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.06 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Gas & Shop at 1590 Mckee Rd. Regular there was listed at $3.69 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.75 at 76 at 2101 N 1St St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.