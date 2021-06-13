Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, OR

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Portland as of Sunday

Posted by 
Portland Report
Portland Report
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iiotU_0aSzW8zn00

(PORTLAND, OR) Gas prices vary across the Portland area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $1.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.19 per gallon to $4.19, with an average price of $3.54 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Portland area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 400 W Burnside St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

400 W Burnside St, Portland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.19
$4.39
$4.49
$3.49

Chevron

1967 Sw 4Th Ave, Portland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.19
$4.29
$4.39
$--

Chevron

2110 Nw Lovejoy St , Portland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.19
$4.35
$4.49
$--

Chevron

3435 Ne Martin Luther King Blvd, Portland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.09
$--
$--
$--

Shell

6820 North Fessenden, Portland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.09
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

1525 Se Ladd Ave, Portland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.97
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Space Age at 6503 Se 52Nd Ave . As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.19 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
Portland Report

Portland Report

Portland, OR
2K+
Followers
729
Post
419K+
Views
ABOUT

With Portland Report, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Traffic
Local
Oregon Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Chevron#Gasbuddy Sunday#W Burnside
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Report

Where's the cheapest gas in Portland?

(PORTLAND, OR) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Portland area offering savings of $1.00 per gallon. Space Age at 6503 Se 52Nd Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.19 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 400 W Burnside St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.19.
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Report

These houses are for sale in Portland

(PORTLAND, OR) Looking for a house in Portland? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place. From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Report

Monday has sun for Portland — 3 ways to make the most of it

(PORTLAND, OR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Portland. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Report

Weather Forecast For Portland

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Portland: Sunday, June 20: Mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight; Monday, June 21: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Tuesday, June 22: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Mostly sunny
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Report

Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Portland

(PORTLAND, OR) You could be saving up to $0.74 per gallon on diesel in Portland, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Portland area on Tuesday, found that Astro at 4027 Se Cesar Chavez Blvdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.15 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 2800 Sw Sam Jackson Park Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.89.
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Report

Save $1.00 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Portland

(PORTLAND, OR) Gas prices vary across in the Portland area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.00 per gallon. Space Age at 6503 Se 52Nd Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.19 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 400 W Burnside St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.19.
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Report

Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints Portland's cheapest

(PORTLAND, OR) You could be saving up to $0.70 per gallon on diesel in Portland, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Portland area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.09, at ARCO at 3840 Se Belmont St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.79, listed at Shell at 2800 Sw Sam Jackson Park Rd.