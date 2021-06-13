High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Portland as of Sunday

(PORTLAND, OR) Gas prices vary across the Portland area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $1.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.19 per gallon to $4.19, with an average price of $3.54 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Portland area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 400 W Burnside St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 400 W Burnside St, Portland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 4.49 $ 3.49

Chevron 1967 Sw 4Th Ave, Portland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ --

Chevron 2110 Nw Lovejoy St , Portland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.19 $ 4.35 $ 4.49 $ --

Chevron 3435 Ne Martin Luther King Blvd, Portland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 6820 North Fessenden, Portland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 1525 Se Ladd Ave, Portland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.97 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Space Age at 6503 Se 52Nd Ave . As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.19 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.