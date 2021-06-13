Cancel
Pleasanton, CA

Don’t overpay for gas in Pleasanton: Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Tri-Valley Tribune
Tri-Valley Tribune
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NhNNc_0aSzW77400

(PLEASANTON, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.32 for gas in the Pleasanton area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.70 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Pleasanton area ranged from $3.95 per gallon to $4.65, with an average price of $4.32 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 2186 Las Positas Ct.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

2186 Las Positas Ct, Livermore
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.65
$4.85
$4.95
$--

76

1175 Catalina Dr, Livermore
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.54
$4.74
$4.84
$3.95
card
card$4.64
$4.84
$4.94
$4.20

Shell

11989 Dublin Blvd, Dublin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.59
$4.69
$4.89
$4.39

Valero

3192 Santa Rita Rd , Pleasanton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.55
$4.69
$4.85
$4.39

Shell

6750 Santa Rita Rd, Pleasanton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.55
$4.63
$4.85
$4.39

Chevron

1051 Airway Blvd, Livermore
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.55
$4.71
$4.81
$4.45

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Angle Petroleum at 2008 1St St. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.95 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Tri-Valley Tribune

Tri-Valley Tribune

Pleasanton, CA
ABOUT

With Tri-Valley Tribune, you get fast and free local news from Pleasanton, Dublin, San Ramon and other neighboring cities. Whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

