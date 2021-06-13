Don’t overpay for gas in Pleasanton: Analysis shows most expensive station

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Barbara Benotto - 925-337-3770 - Own a little piece of Livermore History! Built in 1910 for Maitland R. Henry the long time publisher/editor of the Livermore Herald newspaper. The original home was a single story and in 1991, it was expanded to its current size by adding a second floor master suite and office. Traditional wainscoting grace the dining room, original oak flooring and large glass doors lead you to the quiet side yard. Beyond the kitchen is a lovely sunroom with sliding doors to the yard. Charm and potential abound in this historic home. Close to downtown, close to Livermore's fabulous wineries and across the street from Bothwell Art Center and Park.

Nanette Cartago - 925-251-2500 - Dublin Home Stunner! This home is located in a tranquil, family friendly Echo Park, walking distance to schools and parks. Gorgeous home with spacious family room with upgraded flooring and a fireplace make it a great space for relaxing. Remodeled Kitchen features granite counter tops, upgraded appliances. Features 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Spacious Master Bedroom upstairs with room for relaxing area and/or office. Low maintenance backyard with fruit bearing plants, fenced for privacy. This home sparkles and is a must see! The foyer welcomes you in with soaring ceilings and an elegant fountain. Move into the formal dining room with built in cabinets & entertain your guests in the living room or bonus room to watch the setting sun through striking arched windows. There is an extra large family room just off the kitchen, & a spacious in-home office. Primary bedroom has a west facing private deck surrounded by lush foliage. Primary bathroom has travertine tile w/radiant flooring, steam shower, jetted tub, custom built vanity, & large walk in closet. All windows/doors are Pella. Outside you'll find a well manicured backyard w/a stately pergola & custom built fire pit lounge area. Hot tub pad adjacent to firepit, dog kennels+3 car garage! Highly rated school district! Check out the 3D tour!

Timothy McGuire - 925-895-9950 - Perched on a hilltop with 360 degree views this level parcel is considered the crowning jewel of Bridle Creek. A rare opportunity to own a 2.6 acre parcel that offers privacy and views in every direction. The 3bdrm/2.5bath custon ranch with circular drive features new paint, tile floors, an eat-in granite kitchen, two fireplaces, a large atrium with Koi pond, a sun rooom and oversized 3 car garage. A functioning well for your irrigation yet pubic water/sewer for the house. The parcel cannot be subdivided but, has endless possibilities and can accommodate a 12,000sqft home, with pool, Cassita, 12 car garage and more! Close to Calippe Golf course, Castlewood Country club, schools, shopping, hiking trails and fwy access.Don't miss the chance to create your "Dream Home" with this unique property.