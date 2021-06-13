Don’t overpay for gas in Pleasanton: Analysis shows most expensive station

(PLEASANTON, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.32 for gas in the Pleasanton area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.70 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Pleasanton area ranged from $3.95 per gallon to $4.65, with an average price of $4.32 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 2186 Las Positas Ct.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 2186 Las Positas Ct, Livermore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.65 $ 4.85 $ 4.95 $ --

76 1175 Catalina Dr, Livermore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.54 $ 4.74 $ 4.84 $ 3.95 card card $ 4.64 $ 4.84 $ 4.94 $ 4.20

Shell 11989 Dublin Blvd, Dublin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.59 $ 4.69 $ 4.89 $ 4.39

Valero 3192 Santa Rita Rd , Pleasanton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.55 $ 4.69 $ 4.85 $ 4.39

Shell 6750 Santa Rita Rd, Pleasanton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.55 $ 4.63 $ 4.85 $ 4.39

Chevron 1051 Airway Blvd, Livermore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.55 $ 4.71 $ 4.81 $ 4.45

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Angle Petroleum at 2008 1St St. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.95 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.