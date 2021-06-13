Paying too much for gas Walnut Creek? Analysis shows most expensive station

(WALNUT CREEK, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.25 for gas in the Walnut Creek area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.64 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Walnut Creek area was $4.25 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.89 to $4.53 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Walnut Creek area appeared to be at Chevron, at 1705 Contra Costa Blvd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Walnut Creek area that as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 1705 Contra Costa Blvd, Pleasant Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.53 $ 4.67 $ 4.81 $ 4.25

Chevron 3210 Buskirk Ave, Pleasant Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.49 $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ --

Shell 3356 Mt Diablo Blvd, Lafayette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.49 $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ --

Shell 2401 Pleasant Hill Rd, Pleasant Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.39 $ 4.53 $ -- $ 4.29 card card $ 4.49 $ 4.63 $ 4.77 $ 4.39

Chevron 3632 Mt Diablo Blvd, Lafayette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.49 $ -- $ 4.79 $ --

Chevron 2001 Willow Pass Rd, Concord

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.49 $ 4.55 $ 4.79 $ 4.39

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 2400 Monument Blvd. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.