Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Walnut Creek, CA

Paying too much for gas Walnut Creek? Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Contra Costa Today
Contra Costa Today
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ptpNu_0aSzW5Lc00

(WALNUT CREEK, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.25 for gas in the Walnut Creek area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.64 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Walnut Creek area was $4.25 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.89 to $4.53 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Walnut Creek area appeared to be at Chevron, at 1705 Contra Costa Blvd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Walnut Creek area that as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

1705 Contra Costa Blvd, Pleasant Hill
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.53
$4.67
$4.81
$4.25

Chevron

3210 Buskirk Ave, Pleasant Hill
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.49
$4.69
$4.79
$--

Shell

3356 Mt Diablo Blvd, Lafayette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.49
$4.69
$4.79
$--

Shell

2401 Pleasant Hill Rd, Pleasant Hill
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.39
$4.53
$--
$4.29
card
card$4.49
$4.63
$4.77
$4.39

Chevron

3632 Mt Diablo Blvd, Lafayette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.49
$--
$4.79
$--

Chevron

2001 Willow Pass Rd, Concord
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.49
$4.55
$4.79
$4.39

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 2400 Monument Blvd. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Contra Costa Today

Contra Costa Today

Walnut Creek, CA
1K+
Followers
520
Post
191K+
Views
ABOUT

With Contra Costa Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Walnut Creek, CA
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chevron#Gasbuddy Sunday
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
News Break
Costco
Related
Walnut Creek, CAPosted by
Contra Costa Today

Walnut Creek diesel price check shows where to save $1.06 per gallon

(WALNUT CREEK, CA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $1.06 if you’re buying diesel in Walnut Creek, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Walnut Creek area went to Kwik Serv at 1387 S California Blvd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.69 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.75, at 76 at 3523 Mt Diablo Blvd, the survey found:
Walnut Creek, CAPosted by
Contra Costa Today

Sun forecast for Walnut Creek — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(WALNUT CREEK, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Walnut Creek. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Contra Costa Today

Walnut Creek gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(WALNUT CREEK, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Walnut Creek area offering savings of $0.64 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 2400 Monument Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 1705 Contra Costa Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.53.
Walnut Creek, CAPosted by
Contra Costa Today

Where's the cheapest gas in Walnut Creek?

(WALNUT CREEK, CA) According to Walnut Creek gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.64 per gallon on gas. Costco at 2400 Monument Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 1705 Contra Costa Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.53.
Walnut Creek, CAPosted by
Contra Costa Today

Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Walnut Creek require no experience

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Life Insurance Sales - Exclusive Free TV/Direct Mail Leads Earn $150k+ 2. Sales Representative Opportunity at Top Tech Company for Recent Grads 3. CDL Food Delivery Driver - Average $70,000/Year - Recent Grads Welcome 4. Entry Level Operations Manufacturing 5. Operations Specialist 6. Class A Truck Driver 7. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn $24/Hour - Recent Grads Welcome 8. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year