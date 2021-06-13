Paying too much for gas Walnut Creek? Analysis shows most expensive station
(WALNUT CREEK, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.25 for gas in the Walnut Creek area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.64 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Walnut Creek area was $4.25 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.89 to $4.53 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Walnut Creek area appeared to be at Chevron, at 1705 Contra Costa Blvd.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Walnut Creek area that as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.53
$4.67
$4.81
$4.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.49
$4.69
$4.79
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.49
$4.69
$4.79
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.39
$4.53
$--
$4.29
|card
card$4.49
$4.63
$4.77
$4.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.49
$--
$4.79
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.49
$4.55
$4.79
$4.39
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 2400 Monument Blvd. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.89 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.