Analysis shows most expensive gas in Bronx
(BRONX, NY) Are you paying too much for gas in Bronx?
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.66 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Bronx area ranged from $2.83 per gallon to $3.49, with an average price of $3.11 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 2100 Williamsbridge Rd.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Bronx area that as of 05:32 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.39
$3.99
$4.19
$--
|card
card$3.49
$4.09
$4.29
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.39
$3.69
$3.88
$--
|card
card$3.49
$3.79
$3.98
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.45
$3.65
$3.65
$3.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.35
$3.69
$3.99
$3.39
|card
card$3.45
$3.79
$4.09
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.29
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.39
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.27
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.37
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Global at 3400-08 Baychester Ave. As of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.83 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.