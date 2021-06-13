Analysis shows most expensive gas in Bronx

(BRONX, NY) Are you paying too much for gas in Bronx?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.66 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Bronx area ranged from $2.83 per gallon to $3.49, with an average price of $3.11 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 2100 Williamsbridge Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Bronx area that as of 05:32 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 2100 Williamsbridge Rd, Bronx

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.39 $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ -- card card $ 3.49 $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ --

Mobil 5832 Broadway, Bronx

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.88 $ -- card card $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.98 $ --

BP 12802 14Th Ave, College Point

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.45 $ 3.65 $ 3.65 $ 3.35

Mobil 838 Kimball Ave, Yonkers

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.35 $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ 3.39 card card $ 3.45 $ 3.79 $ 4.09 $ 3.49

BP 1 E 233Rd St, Bronx

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ --

Mobil 434 Gramatan Ave, Mount Vernon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.27 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.37 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Global at 3400-08 Baychester Ave. As of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.83 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.