Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bronx, NY

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Bronx

Posted by 
The Bronx Beacon
The Bronx Beacon
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BkTTq_0aSzW4St00

(BRONX, NY) Are you paying too much for gas in Bronx?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.66 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Bronx area ranged from $2.83 per gallon to $3.49, with an average price of $3.11 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 2100 Williamsbridge Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Bronx area that as of 05:32 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

2100 Williamsbridge Rd, Bronx
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.39
$3.99
$4.19
$--
card
card$3.49
$4.09
$4.29
$--

Mobil

5832 Broadway, Bronx
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.39
$3.69
$3.88
$--
card
card$3.49
$3.79
$3.98
$--

BP

12802 14Th Ave, College Point
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.45
$3.65
$3.65
$3.35

Mobil

838 Kimball Ave, Yonkers
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.35
$3.69
$3.99
$3.39
card
card$3.45
$3.79
$4.09
$3.49

BP

1 E 233Rd St, Bronx
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.29
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.39
$--
$--
$--

Mobil

434 Gramatan Ave, Mount Vernon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.27
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.37
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Global at 3400-08 Baychester Ave. As of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.83 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
The Bronx Beacon

The Bronx Beacon

Bronx, NY
3K+
Followers
568
Post
617K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bronx Beacon, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#The Bronx#Gasbuddy Sunday#Shell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Bronx, NYPosted by
The Bronx Beacon

Bronx gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $1.02 per gallon

(BRONX, NY) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Bronx area offering savings of $1.02 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Global at 3400-08 Baychester Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.83 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.85 at Gulf at 71 Major Deegan Expwy, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Bronx, NYPosted by
The Bronx Beacon

Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Bronx

(BRONX, NY) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Bronx area, click here.