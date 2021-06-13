Cancel
Manhattan, NY

Where’s the most expensive gas in Manhattan?

Posted by 
Manhattan Echo
Manhattan Echo
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkqJy_0aSzW3aA00

(MANHATTAN, NY) If you’re paying more than $3.08 for gas in the Manhattan area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $1.34 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Manhattan area was $3.08 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.85 to $4.19 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at BP, at 2430 Fdr Dr.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday:

BP

2430 Fdr Dr, New York
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.19
$--
$4.99
$--

Lukoil

2-10 Us-46 W, Ridgefield Park
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.69
$--
$--
$3.99
card
card$3.79
$--
$--
$3.99

Mobil

Greenpoint Ave, Long Island City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.49
$3.99
$4.09
$4.09
card
card$--
$--
$--
$4.39

Sunoco

72-02 Roosevelt Ave, Queens
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.49
$3.69
$3.89
$--

Mobil

40-40 Crescent St, Long Island City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.29
$3.39
$3.69
$--
card
card$3.39
$3.49
$3.79
$--

Shell

1599 Lexington Ave, Manhattan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.19
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.34
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Delta at 403 Tonnele Ave. As of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.85 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

