Where’s the most expensive gas in Manhattan?

(MANHATTAN, NY) If you’re paying more than $3.08 for gas in the Manhattan area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $1.34 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Manhattan area was $3.08 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.85 to $4.19 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at BP, at 2430 Fdr Dr.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday:

BP 2430 Fdr Dr, New York

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.19 $ -- $ 4.99 $ --

Lukoil 2-10 Us-46 W, Ridgefield Park

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.69 $ -- $ -- $ 3.99 card card $ 3.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.99

Mobil Greenpoint Ave, Long Island City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.49 $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ 4.09 card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 4.39

Sunoco 72-02 Roosevelt Ave, Queens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ --

Mobil 40-40 Crescent St, Long Island City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.29 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ -- card card $ 3.39 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ --

Shell 1599 Lexington Ave, Manhattan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.34 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Delta at 403 Tonnele Ave. As of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.85 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.