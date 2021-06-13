Where’s the most expensive gas in Manhattan?
(MANHATTAN, NY) If you’re paying more than $3.08 for gas in the Manhattan area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $1.34 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Manhattan area was $3.08 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.85 to $4.19 per gallon for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at BP, at 2430 Fdr Dr.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.19
$--
$4.99
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.69
$--
$--
$3.99
|card
card$3.79
$--
$--
$3.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.49
$3.99
$4.09
$4.09
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$4.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.49
$3.69
$3.89
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.29
$3.39
$3.69
$--
|card
card$3.39
$3.49
$3.79
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.19
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.34
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Delta at 403 Tonnele Ave. As of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.85 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.