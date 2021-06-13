Cancel
Brooklyn, NY

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Brooklyn

Posted by 
Brooklyn Beat
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32qrwq_0aSzW1oi00

(BROOKLYN, NY) If you’re paying more than $3.13 for gas in the Brooklyn area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $1.34 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Brooklyn area was $3.13 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.85 to $4.19 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at BP, at 2430 Fdr Dr.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday:

BP

2430 Fdr Dr, New York
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.19
$--
$4.99
$--

Shell

548 Coney Island Ave, Brooklyn
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.53
$--
$4.39
$--

Mobil

Greenpoint Ave, Long Island City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.49
$3.99
$4.09
$4.09
card
card$--
$--
$--
$4.39

Sunoco

72-02 Roosevelt Ave, Queens
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.49
$3.69
$3.89
$--

Sunoco

941 Atlantic Ave, Brooklyn
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.45
$3.65
$3.75
$3.76

Sunoco

6102 4Th Ave, Brooklyn
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.45
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to PURE ENERGY at 10 Malcolm X Blvd. As of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.85 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Brooklyn, NY
3K+
Followers
579
Post
691K+
Views
ABOUT

With Brooklyn Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

