Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Philadelphia as of Sunday

Posted by 
Philly Report
Philly Report
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ajnmw_0aSzW0vz00

(PHILADELPHIA, PA) Are you paying too much for gas in Philadelphia?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.72 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.93 per gallon to $3.65, with an average price of $3.12 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Philadelphia area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 1135 Vine St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

1135 Vine St, Philadelphia - Center City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.65
$3.89
$3.99
$3.99

Conoco

4400 Market St, Philadelphia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.49
$3.59
$3.69
$--

Vince & Sons

2435 W Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.29
$3.59
$3.69
$3.29
card
card$3.39
$3.69
$3.79
$3.29

Conoco

5827-31 Greene St, Philadelphia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.35
$3.55
$--
$--

Sunoco

100 W Queen Ln, Philadelphia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.32
$--
$--
$--

Gulf

2201 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia - Center City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to BP at 1839 Admiral Wilson Blvd. As of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.93 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Philly Report

Philly Report

Philadelphia, PA
3K+
Followers
639
Post
989K+
Views
ABOUT

With Philly Report, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bp#Shell#Bp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Philly Report

4-Day Weather Forecast For Philadelphia

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Philadelphia: Monday, June 21: Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Tuesday, June 22: Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight; Wednesday, June
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Philly Report

Top homes for sale in Philadelphia

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: THIS IS THE ONE! A truly fabulous and recently updated straight-thru home! New roof, new hot water heater, new electrical panel, new stainless steel
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Philly Report

Thirsty truck? Here's Philadelphia's cheapest diesel

(PHILADELPHIA, PA) You could be saving up to $1.24 per gallon on diesel in Philadelphia, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Philadelphia area went to Valero at 580 Crescent Blvd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.05 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.29, at Gulf at 1101 Spring Garden St, the survey found:
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Philly Report

Wednesday sun alert in Philadelphia — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(PHILADELPHIA, PA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Philadelphia. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Philly Report

Lifestyle wrap: Philadelphia

(PHILADELPHIA, PA) Life in Philadelphia has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date. We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Philly Report

Where's the cheapest gas in Philadelphia?

(PHILADELPHIA, PA) Gas prices vary across in the Philadelphia area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.72 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, BP at 4915 N Crescent Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.93 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 1135 Vine St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.65.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Philly Report

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(PHILADELPHIA, PA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Philadelphia Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Philly Report

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Philadelphia

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Philadelphia: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Flexible Home Time - Multiple Positions Available; 2. Sales Representative Opportunity at Top Tech Company for Recent Grads; 3. Customer Service Representative; 4. Receiving Team Lead; 5. Retail Merchandiser; 6. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly or Daily - Excellent Benefits; 7. CDL REGIONAL DRIVERS MON-FRI POSITIONS; 8. CDL-A OTR Company Truck Driver - Now Hiring; 9. CDL-A DELIVERY TRUCK DRIVER; 10. CDL A Local Transport Driver w/HAZMAT - Make Over $25/hr;