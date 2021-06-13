High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Philadelphia as of Sunday

(PHILADELPHIA, PA) Are you paying too much for gas in Philadelphia?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.72 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.93 per gallon to $3.65, with an average price of $3.12 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Philadelphia area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 1135 Vine St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 1135 Vine St, Philadelphia - Center City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.65 $ 3.89 $ 3.99 $ 3.99

Conoco 4400 Market St, Philadelphia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ 3.59 $ 3.69 $ --

Vince & Sons 2435 W Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.69 $ 3.29 card card $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.79 $ 3.29

Conoco 5827-31 Greene St, Philadelphia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.55 $ -- $ --

Sunoco 100 W Queen Ln, Philadelphia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.32 $ -- $ -- $ --

Gulf 2201 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia - Center City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to BP at 1839 Admiral Wilson Blvd. As of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.93 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.