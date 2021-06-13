Cancel
Baltimore, MD

Where’s the most expensive gas in Baltimore?

Posted by 
The Baltimorean
The Baltimorean
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkqJy_0aSzVyPB00

(BALTIMORE, MD) Are you paying too much for gas in Baltimore?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.74 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Baltimore area ranged from $2.65 per gallon to $3.39, with an average price of $2.91 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Baltimore area appeared to be at Sunoco, at 400 Russell St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday:

Sunoco

400 Russell St, Baltimore
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$--
$3.99
$--

CITGO

2001 Orleans St, Baltimore
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.79
$3.99
$--

BP

1100 S Hanover St, Baltimore
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.09
$3.49
$3.85
$--
card
card$3.15
$3.55
$3.91
$--

BP

2207 N Howard St, Baltimore
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.03
$3.33
$3.63
$--
card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$--

Shell

1521 Merritt Blvd, Dundalk
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.19

Exxon

2500 N Howard St, Baltimore
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$3.43
$3.63
$--
card
card$3.05
$3.49
$3.69
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to BP at 1300 E Fayette St. As of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.65 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

The Baltimorean

The Baltimorean

Baltimore, MD
ABOUT

With The Baltimorean, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, community events, sports, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

