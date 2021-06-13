Where’s the most expensive gas in Baltimore?

(BALTIMORE, MD) Are you paying too much for gas in Baltimore?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.74 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Baltimore area ranged from $2.65 per gallon to $3.39, with an average price of $2.91 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Baltimore area appeared to be at Sunoco, at 400 Russell St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday:

Sunoco 400 Russell St, Baltimore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ 3.99 $ --

CITGO 2001 Orleans St, Baltimore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ --

BP 1100 S Hanover St, Baltimore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 3.85 $ -- card card $ 3.15 $ 3.55 $ 3.91 $ --

BP 2207 N Howard St, Baltimore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.03 $ 3.33 $ 3.63 $ -- card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ --

Shell 1521 Merritt Blvd, Dundalk

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Exxon 2500 N Howard St, Baltimore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.43 $ 3.63 $ -- card card $ 3.05 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to BP at 1300 E Fayette St. As of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.65 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.