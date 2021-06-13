Where’s the most expensive gas in Fairfield?

(FAIRFIELD, CT) Gas prices vary across the Fairfield area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.65 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.92 per gallon to $3.57, with an average price of $3.09 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Fairfield area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Fairfield area appeared to be at Shell, at 1530 Post Rd E.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Fairfield area that as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 1530 Post Rd E, Westport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.57 $ 3.97 $ -- $ --

Mobil I-95 South - 267 Round Hill Rd, Fairfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ -- $ -- $ --

Mobil 1271 Stratfield Rd, Fairfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.13 $ 3.53 $ 3.83 $ -- card card $ 3.21 $ 3.61 $ 3.91 $ --

Phillips 66 485 Post Rd E, Westport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.39 $ 3.19 card card $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.49 $ 3.29

TURIND 624 E Main St, Bridgeport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.19 $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ --

Sunoco 500 Grasmere Ave, Fairfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.18 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Atlantis Fresh Market at 547 North Ave. As of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.92 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.