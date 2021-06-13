Cancel
Fairfield, CT

Where’s the most expensive gas in Fairfield?

Fairfield County Charter
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bXmrM_0aSzVxWS00

(FAIRFIELD, CT) Gas prices vary across the Fairfield area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.65 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.92 per gallon to $3.57, with an average price of $3.09 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Fairfield area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Fairfield area appeared to be at Shell, at 1530 Post Rd E.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Fairfield area that as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

1530 Post Rd E, Westport
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.49
$3.89
$--
$--
card
card$3.57
$3.97
$--
$--

Mobil

I-95 South - 267 Round Hill Rd, Fairfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$--
$--
$--

Mobil

1271 Stratfield Rd, Fairfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.13
$3.53
$3.83
$--
card
card$3.21
$3.61
$3.91
$--

Phillips 66

485 Post Rd E, Westport
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.09
$3.29
$3.39
$3.19
card
card$3.19
$3.39
$3.49
$3.29

TURIND

624 E Main St, Bridgeport
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.09
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.19
$3.69
$3.89
$--

Sunoco

500 Grasmere Ave, Fairfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.09
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.18
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Atlantis Fresh Market at 547 North Ave. As of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.92 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Fairfield County Charter

Fairfield County, CT
