Seattle, WA

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Seattle

Seattle News Alert
Seattle News Alert
 8 days ago
(SEATTLE, WA) Are you paying too much for gas in Seattle?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $1.06 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Seattle area ranged from $3.09 per gallon to $4.15, with an average price of $3.84 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Seattle area appeared to be at Shell, at 6759 15Th Ave Nw.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

6759 15Th Ave Nw, Seattle
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.15
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

8401 Ne 12Th St, Medina
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.11
$--
$4.48
$--

Chevron

10011 Main St, Bellevue
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.11
$--
$--
$--

Shell

3611 S Genesee St, Seattle
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.09
$--
$--
$--

76

5450 Sand Point Way Ne, Seattle
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.09
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

427 12Th Ave, Seattle
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.89
$3.99
$4.09
$3.39
card
card$3.99
$4.09
$4.19
$3.49

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shree's at 7801 Detroit Sw. As of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.09 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

