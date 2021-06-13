Analysis shows most expensive gas in Seattle

(SEATTLE, WA) Are you paying too much for gas in Seattle?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $1.06 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Seattle area ranged from $3.09 per gallon to $4.15, with an average price of $3.84 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Seattle area appeared to be at Shell, at 6759 15Th Ave Nw.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 6759 15Th Ave Nw, Seattle

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.15 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 8401 Ne 12Th St, Medina

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.11 $ -- $ 4.48 $ --

Chevron 10011 Main St, Bellevue

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.11 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 3611 S Genesee St, Seattle

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

76 5450 Sand Point Way Ne, Seattle

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 427 12Th Ave, Seattle

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.89 $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ 3.39 card card $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ 3.49

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shree's at 7801 Detroit Sw. As of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.09 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.