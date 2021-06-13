Cancel
Phoenix, AZ

Where’s the most expensive gas in Phoenix?

PHX Sun-Times
PHX Sun-Times
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I92Vo_0aSzVvl000

(PHOENIX, AZ) Gas prices vary across the Phoenix area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.84 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.85 per gallon to $3.69, with an average price of $3.04 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Phoenix area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Phoenix area appeared to be at Shell, at 3444 S 40Th St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Phoenix area that as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

3444 S 40Th St, Phoenix
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$--
$--
$3.79

Chevron

4737 E Broadway Rd, Phoenix
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.49
$--
$--
$3.39

Shell

3210 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.46
$--
$--
$--

Shell

2045 S 7Th Ave, Phoenix
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$--
$--
$3.27

Chevron

4350 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

2711 S 40Th St, Phoenix
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to 76 at 3163 W Buckeye Rd. As of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.85 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

