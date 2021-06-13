Where’s the most expensive gas in Phoenix?

(PHOENIX, AZ) Gas prices vary across the Phoenix area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.84 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.85 per gallon to $3.69, with an average price of $3.04 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Phoenix area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Phoenix area appeared to be at Shell, at 3444 S 40Th St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Phoenix area that as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 3444 S 40Th St, Phoenix

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ -- $ -- $ 3.79

Chevron 4737 E Broadway Rd, Phoenix

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39

Shell 3210 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.46 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 2045 S 7Th Ave, Phoenix

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ 3.27

Chevron 4350 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 2711 S 40Th St, Phoenix

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to 76 at 3163 W Buckeye Rd. As of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.85 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.