Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Dallas

(DALLAS, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.82 for gas in the Dallas area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $1.04 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.45 per gallon to $3.49, with an average price of $2.82 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Dallas area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 4455 Lovers Ln.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Dallas area that as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 4455 Lovers Ln, University Park

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 4611 N Central Expy, Dallas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 3128 Mckinney Ave Suite A, Dallas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ 2.99

Shell 4340 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.69 $ 3.09

Valero 4040 Cedar Springs Rd, Dallas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 3901 E Overton Rd, Dallas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to 7-Eleven at 3600 S Lancaster Rd. As of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.45 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.