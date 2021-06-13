Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Dallas

Posted by 
The Dallasite
The Dallasite
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cg8Gp_0aSzVusH00

(DALLAS, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.82 for gas in the Dallas area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $1.04 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.45 per gallon to $3.49, with an average price of $2.82 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Dallas area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 4455 Lovers Ln.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Dallas area that as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

4455 Lovers Ln, University Park
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.49
$--
$--
$--

Shell

4611 N Central Expy, Dallas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--

Shell

3128 Mckinney Ave Suite A, Dallas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.49
$3.89
$2.99

Shell

4340 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.69
$3.09

Valero

4040 Cedar Springs Rd, Dallas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

3901 E Overton Rd, Dallas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to 7-Eleven at 3600 S Lancaster Rd. As of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.45 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

The Dallasite

The Dallasite

Dallas, TX
2K+
Followers
580
Post
502K+
Views
ABOUT

Stay connected with local breaking news happening in the Dallas area, including local politics, events, arts, culture and more.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Traffic
Local
Texas Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gasoline Prices#Gas Prices#Shell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Dallas, TXPosted by
The Dallasite

Check out these Dallas homes on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: 2 story home with open floor plan, master bedroom down stairs, 2 rooms upstairs, 4th room can be bedroom or den. Updated kitchen
Dallas, TXPosted by
The Dallasite

4-Day Weather Forecast For Dallas

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Dallas: Monday, June 21: Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight; Tuesday, June 22: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Partly sunny during the day;
Dallas, TXPosted by
The Dallasite

Dallas diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.48

(DALLAS, TX) You could be saving up to $0.48 per gallon on diesel in Dallas, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Dallas area went to Conoco at 3308 Ft Worth Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.71 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Shell at 3915 Linfield Rd, the survey found:
Dallas, TXPosted by
The Dallasite

Save up to $0.52 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Dallas

(DALLAS, TX) According to Dallas gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.52 per gallon on gas. Fina at 1909 W Jefferson Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.67 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 4611 N Central Expy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.
Dallas, TXPosted by
The Dallasite

Take advantage of Wednesday sun in Dallas

(DALLAS, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Dallas. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Dallas, TXPosted by
The Dallasite

Single-family homes for sale in Dallas

(DALLAS, TX) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Dallas area, you won’t want to miss these listings. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
Posted by
The Dallasite

House hunting? Check these Dallas townhomes

(DALLAS, TX) If you’re on the market for a home in Dallas, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.
Dallas, TXPosted by
The Dallasite

Monday has sun for Dallas — 3 ways to make the most of it

(DALLAS, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Dallas. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Dallas, TXPosted by
The Dallasite

Where's the cheapest gas in Dallas?

(DALLAS, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Dallas, you could be saving up to $1.04 per gallon on gas. 7-Eleven at 3600 S Lancaster Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.45 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 7035 Snider Plaza, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.49.
Dallas, TXPosted by
The Dallasite

Step into home ownership with a townhouse in Dallas

(DALLAS, TX) If you’re on the market for a home in Dallas, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.
Dallas, TXPosted by
The Dallasite

Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. WORK FROM HOME Bilingual Customer Service Specialist - Texas Only; 2. In bound Customer Service Representative; 3. Customer Retention Representative; 4. Contact Center Specialist - Work from Home - Dallas, TX; 5. Remote Customer Service Representative - Teladoc; 6. Licensed Health Insurance Agent - Sell With Us for SEP While Working Remote!; 7. Service Advisors Work from Home - $14.25/ hour + Incentive; 8. Licensed Life and Health Insurance Agent; 9. Scheduling Coordinator - Work From Home (Dallas-Fort Worth Based);