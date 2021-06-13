Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Atlanta as of Sunday

Posted by 
ATL Daily
ATL Daily
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28qCwW_0aSzVtzY00

(ATLANTA, GA) Are you paying too much for gas in Atlanta?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.80 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.79 per gallon to $3.59, with an average price of $3.10 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Atlanta area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Atlanta area appeared to be at Chevron, at 970 Spring St Nw.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

970 Spring St Nw, Atlanta
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.49
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.59
$--
$--
$--

Shell

1888 Peachtree Rd Nw, Atlanta
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.59
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

2331 Peachtree Rd Ne, Atlanta
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.59
$--
$--
$--

BP

2200 Monroe Dr Ne, Atlanta
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.49
$--
$--
$--

Shell

496 Plasters Ave Ne, Atlanta
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.49
$--
$--
$--

BP

3004 Piedmont Rd Ne, Atlanta
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.49
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Texaco at 364 Hill St Se. As of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ATL Daily

ATL Daily

Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
503
Post
341K+
Views
ABOUT

With ATL Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Traffic
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ga#Gasbuddy Sunday#Chevron#Texaco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Atlanta, GAPosted by
ATL Daily

Atlanta gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.80 per gallon

(ATLANTA, GA) According to Atlanta gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.80 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, CITGO at 1885 Jonesboro Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to BP at 610 Spring St Nw, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.59.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
ATL Daily

Your Atlanta lifestyle news

(ATLANTA, GA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
ATL Daily

Top homes for sale in Atlanta

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: BACK ON THE MARKET! Newly upgraded home on a desirable cul-de-sac street in prestigious Historical Collier Heights Atlanta near Quarry Yards, where Bill
Atlanta, GAPosted by
ATL Daily

Daily Weather Forecast For Atlanta

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Atlanta: Sunday, June 20: Showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight; Monday, June 21: Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and
Atlanta, GAPosted by
ATL Daily

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Atlanta

(ATLANTA, GA) Depending on where you fill up in Atlanta, you could be saving up to $0.90 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Texaco at 364 Hill St Se was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 1888 Peachtree Rd Nw, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.69.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
ATL Daily

Condo-hunt Atlanta: See what’s on the market now

(ATLANTA, GA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, these Atlanta condominiums offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they offer a more affordable entry to the housing market, blended with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
ATL Daily

Live events coming up in Atlanta

1. Born To Create; 2. RECLAIM: A Gallery of Resilience & Joy!; 3. Urban Fêtes: SILENT "TRAP, SING, TWERK" PARTY ATL; 4. FREE Section when you call (678)310-5587 to prepay for a bottle of liquor; 5. Utmos X D.O.P.E. Pleigha Push Up II ASIAH DIO X LAMAR GREENE LIVE!!;
Atlanta, GAPosted by
ATL Daily

These houses are for sale in Atlanta

(ATLANTA, GA) Looking for a house in Atlanta? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
ATL Daily

Check out these townhomes for sale in Atlanta

(ATLANTA, GA) These Atlanta townhomes offer the best of urban living. With the vibrancy of a neighborhood scene just around the corner, but the space to do your own thing, they’re a unique combination of youthful energy and grownup flexibility.