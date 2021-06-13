High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Atlanta as of Sunday
(ATLANTA, GA) Are you paying too much for gas in Atlanta?
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.80 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.79 per gallon to $3.59, with an average price of $3.10 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Atlanta area.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Atlanta area appeared to be at Chevron, at 970 Spring St Nw.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.49
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.59
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.59
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.59
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.49
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.49
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.49
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Texaco at 364 Hill St Se. As of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.