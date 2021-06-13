High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Atlanta as of Sunday

(ATLANTA, GA) Are you paying too much for gas in Atlanta?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.80 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.79 per gallon to $3.59, with an average price of $3.10 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Atlanta area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Atlanta area appeared to be at Chevron, at 970 Spring St Nw.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 970 Spring St Nw, Atlanta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.49 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.59 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 1888 Peachtree Rd Nw, Atlanta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 2331 Peachtree Rd Ne, Atlanta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.59 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 2200 Monroe Dr Ne, Atlanta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 496 Plasters Ave Ne, Atlanta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.49 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 3004 Piedmont Rd Ne, Atlanta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Texaco at 364 Hill St Se. As of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.