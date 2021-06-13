Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Alameda

(ALAMEDA, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.27 for gas in the Alameda area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.94 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Alameda area ranged from $3.79 per gallon to $4.73, with an average price of $4.27 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 1400 Powell St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 1400 Powell St, Emeryville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.19 $ 4.49 $ 4.59 $ 4.49 card card $ 4.73 $ 4.89 $ 4.99 $ 4.69

Chevron 2180 Orchard Ave, San Leandro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.69 $ 4.89 $ -- $ 4.49

76 1700 Powell St, Emeryville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ --

76 2142 E 12Th St, Oakland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.49 $ 4.59 $ 4.69 $ 4.19 card card $ 4.59 $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ 4.29

Shell 2120 Montana St, Oakland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.59 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 191 98Th Ave, Oakland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.59 $ 4.73 $ -- $ -- card card $ 4.59 $ -- $ 4.89 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to GO! GAS & Food at 720 High St. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.