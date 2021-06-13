Cancel
Alameda, CA

Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Alameda

The Alameda Daily
 8 days ago
(ALAMEDA, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.27 for gas in the Alameda area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.94 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Alameda area ranged from $3.79 per gallon to $4.73, with an average price of $4.27 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 1400 Powell St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

1400 Powell St, Emeryville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.19
$4.49
$4.59
$4.49
card
card$4.73
$4.89
$4.99
$4.69

Chevron

2180 Orchard Ave, San Leandro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.69
$4.89
$--
$4.49

76

1700 Powell St, Emeryville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.69
$4.79
$4.89
$--

76

2142 E 12Th St, Oakland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.49
$4.59
$4.69
$4.19
card
card$4.59
$4.69
$4.79
$4.29

Shell

2120 Montana St, Oakland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.59
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

191 98Th Ave, Oakland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.59
$4.73
$--
$--
card
card$4.59
$--
$4.89
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to GO! GAS & Food at 720 High St. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With The Alameda Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

