Half Moon Bay, CA

Paying too much for gas Half Moon Bay? Analysis shows most expensive station

HMB Local Updates
 8 days ago
(HALF MOON BAY, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.28 for gas in the Half Moon Bay area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.40 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Half Moon Bay area ranged from $4.09 per gallon to $4.49, with an average price of $4.28 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Texaco, at 201 San Mateo Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

Texaco

201 San Mateo Rd, Half Moon Bay
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.39
$4.59
$4.79
$--
card
card$4.49
$4.69
$4.89
$--

Chevron

375 Cabrillo Hwy, Half Moon Bay
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.49
$4.59
$4.69
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to InterState Gasoline at 501 Kelly Ave. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $4.09 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Half Moon Bay, CA
