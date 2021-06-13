Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Milpitas

(MILPITAS, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.21 for gas in the Milpitas area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $1.06 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.69 per gallon to $4.75, with an average price of $4.21 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Milpitas area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Milpitas area appeared to be at Shell, at 1101 N Lawrence Expy.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Milpitas area that as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 1101 N Lawrence Expy, Sunnyvale

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.75 $ 4.85 $ 4.99 $ 4.69

76 2101 N 1St St, San Jose

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.73 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 2290 Alum Rock Ave, San Jose

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.69 $ 4.84 $ 4.99 $ 4.35

Shell 3751 Lafayette St, Santa Clara

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.59 $ 4.89 $ 4.99 $ --

Valero 2181 Laurelwood Rd, Santa Clara

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.55 $ 4.75 $ 4.85 $ 4.65

Valero 1037 Lakehaven Dr, Sunnyvale

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.55 $ 4.73 $ 4.83 $ 4.49

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Moe's Stop at 1604 Mckee Rd. As of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.