Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Milpitas

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Richard Calhoun - 408-926-0365 - Wonderful Berryessa Beauty! Updated kitchen features granite counters with brand new stainless steel appliances. Dramatic high vaulted ceilings in Living/Dining/Master. Plus large family room with a wood burning fireplace. All bathrooms have been updated. Step thru the sliding glass door to the covered patio and yard. Very private (no shared walls) master bedroom suite with walk-in closet. The seller (an original owner) has just installed new flooring throughout and fresh interior paint. Additional pluses include ...NO HOA..., 2 car attached garage, central A/C, copper plumbing, energy efficient LED lighting, solid plank flooring, concrete tile roof, large covered patio, enclosed private backyard, and sought after Berryessa schools. This cul-de-sac location is convenient to schools, shopping, recreation, commuting via BART, light rail, bus or freeways and much more. Don't wait - schedule a private COVID compliant showing now! Stunning remodeled condo nestled in highly sought after New Horizon Gated community. Chef's kitchen boasts white shaker cabinets, stainless steel appliances, updated counters and subway tile backsplash with a spacious dining area. Volume ceiling architecture embraces the space with hardwood floors and plank tile flooring. Lux Master suite retreat with private views. Beauty abounds at the exterior grounds offering a community pool & spa, 2nd from end unit with private balcony deck perfect for entertaining your favorite guests. Two bedrooms and two full baths, 871 SQ-FT, with extra guest parking. In close proximity to the best of Silicon Valley Living. Welcome Home!! *Professional Photos Posting Soon* This 4 bed, 2 ba, virtually-staged charmer is loaded with tasteful upgrades: brand new pavers with a 25-year warranty, 100% waterproof designer vinyl flooring all throughout, fresh interior BEHR paint, new recessed LED lights, new low-flow toilets, sinks and light fixtures, new doors and cabinet panels on all rooms and freshly painted garage walls and floor. This home is waiting for you. Large private balcony with surround view of beautiful mature trees, Inside laundry with newer washer/dryer to stay, Freshly painted interior, New baseboard throughout, 1 assigned covered carport parking plus 2 additional permitted parking spaces, Berryessa schools, Conveniently located, walking distance to light rail, close to schools, parks and shopping, Berryessa BART Station, major freeways and a lot of high tech companies.