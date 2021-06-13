Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milpitas, CA

Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Milpitas

Posted by 
The Milpitas Dispatch
The Milpitas Dispatch
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EUMlA_0aSzVpSe00

(MILPITAS, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.21 for gas in the Milpitas area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $1.06 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.69 per gallon to $4.75, with an average price of $4.21 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Milpitas area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Milpitas area appeared to be at Shell, at 1101 N Lawrence Expy.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Milpitas area that as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

1101 N Lawrence Expy, Sunnyvale
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.75
$4.85
$4.99
$4.69

76

2101 N 1St St, San Jose
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.73
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

2290 Alum Rock Ave, San Jose
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.69
$4.84
$4.99
$4.35

Shell

3751 Lafayette St, Santa Clara
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.59
$4.89
$4.99
$--

Valero

2181 Laurelwood Rd, Santa Clara
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.55
$4.75
$4.85
$4.65

Valero

1037 Lakehaven Dr, Sunnyvale
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.55
$4.73
$4.83
$4.49

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Moe's Stop at 1604 Mckee Rd. As of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

The Milpitas Dispatch

The Milpitas Dispatch

Milpitas, CA
325
Followers
252
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT

With The Milpitas Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Milpitas, CA
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gasoline Prices#Gas Prices#Shell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Milpitas, CAPosted by
The Milpitas Dispatch

This is the cheapest gas in Milpitas right now

(MILPITAS, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Milpitas area offering savings of $1.06 per gallon. Moe's Stop at 1604 Mckee Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.69 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 1101 N Lawrence Expy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.75.
Milpitas, CAPosted by
The Milpitas Dispatch

These houses are for sale in Milpitas

(MILPITAS, CA) Looking for a house in Milpitas? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
Milpitas, CAPosted by
The Milpitas Dispatch

On the hunt for a home in Milpitas? These houses are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Richard Calhoun - 408-926-0365 - Wonderful Berryessa Beauty! Updated kitchen features granite counters with brand new stainless steel appliances. Dramatic high vaulted ceilings in Living/Dining/Master. Plus large family room with a wood burning fireplace. All bathrooms have been updated. Step thru the sliding glass door to the covered patio and yard. Very private (no shared walls) master bedroom suite with walk-in closet. The seller (an original owner) has just installed new flooring throughout and fresh interior paint. Additional pluses include ...NO HOA..., 2 car attached garage, central A/C, copper plumbing, energy efficient LED lighting, solid plank flooring, concrete tile roof, large covered patio, enclosed private backyard, and sought after Berryessa schools. This cul-de-sac location is convenient to schools, shopping, recreation, commuting via BART, light rail, bus or freeways and much more. Don't wait - schedule a private COVID compliant showing now!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Richard Calhoun, Creekside Realty at 408-926-0365</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Stunning remodeled condo nestled in highly sought after New Horizon Gated community. Chef's kitchen boasts white shaker cabinets, stainless steel appliances, updated counters and subway tile backsplash with a spacious dining area. Volume ceiling architecture embraces the space with hardwood floors and plank tile flooring. Lux Master suite retreat with private views. Beauty abounds at the exterior grounds offering a community pool & spa, 2nd from end unit with private balcony deck perfect for entertaining your favorite guests. Two bedrooms and two full baths, 871 SQ-FT, with extra guest parking. In close proximity to the best of Silicon Valley Living. Welcome Home!! *Professional Photos Posting Soon*<p><strong>For open house information, contact Amelia Mello, KW Silicon City at 408-329-1368</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTUxTJTIwTGlzdGluZ3MlMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTUxTTENBLU1MODE4NDI5NzYlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Walk to the Milpitas Bart Station or the Cropley VTA Light Rail Stop. Dine, shop or see a movie at The Great Mall! Send your kids to the highly-rated, Northwood Elementary School! This 4 bed, 2 ba, virtually-staged charmer is loaded with tasteful upgrades: brand new pavers with a 25-year warranty, 100% waterproof designer vinyl flooring all throughout, fresh interior BEHR paint, new recessed LED lights, new low-flow toilets, sinks and light fixtures, new doors and cabinet panels on all rooms and freshly painted garage walls and floor. This home is waiting for you.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Noriel Adricula, Realty One Group Infinity at 408-377-2700</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTUxTJTIwTGlzdGluZ3MlMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTUxTTENBLU1MODE4MzkxMjElMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> Desirable North San Jose location, Upper level end unit, 2 master suites with walk-in closets, Living room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace, Open floor plan, Kitchen with breakfast bar, white custom cabinets & quartz countertop, Bathrooms remodeled with lovely vanity sinks. Large private balcony with surround view of beautiful mature trees, Inside laundry with newer washer/dryer to stay, Freshly painted interior, New baseboard throughout, 1 assigned covered carport parking plus 2 additional permitted parking spaces, Berryessa schools, Conveniently located, walking distance to light rail, close to schools, parks and shopping, Berryessa BART Station, major freeways and a lot of high tech companies.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Susanna Wong, Realty One Group Infinity at 408-377-2700</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTUxTJTIwTGlzdGluZ3MlMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTUxTTENBLU1MODE4NDQ4MjMlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate>