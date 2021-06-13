Cancel
Saratoga, CA

Paying too much for gas Saratoga? Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
The Saratoga Post
The Saratoga Post
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z7bAg_0aSzVop900

(SARATOGA, CA) Are you paying too much for gas in Saratoga?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $1.37 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.72 per gallon to $5.09, with an average price of $4.25 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Saratoga area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Saratoga area appeared to be at 76, at 2850 Stevens Creek Blvd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

76

2850 Stevens Creek Blvd, San Jose
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.99
$5.09
$5.19
$--
card
card$5.09
$5.19
$5.29
$--

Valero

255 Los Gatos Saratoga Rd, Los Gatos
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.59
$4.79
$4.89
$4.37
card
card$4.69
$4.89
$4.99
$4.47

76

21530 Stevens Creek Blvd, Cupertino
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.61
$4.81
$4.99
$--
card
card$4.69
$4.89
$5.07
$--

76

905 E El Camino Real, Sunnyvale
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.59
$--
$4.89
$--
card
card$4.69
$4.89
$4.99
$--

Chevron

200 Los Gatos Saratoga Rd, Los Gatos
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.59
$4.79
$4.89
$4.29

Chevron

16500 Lark Ave, Los Gatos
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.59
$4.69
$4.79
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Moe's Stop at 1948 Camden Ave. As of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.72 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

The Saratoga Post

The Saratoga Post

Saratoga, CA
194
Followers
252
Post
38K+
Views
