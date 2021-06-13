Paying too much for gas Saratoga? Analysis shows most expensive station

(SARATOGA, CA) Are you paying too much for gas in Saratoga?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $1.37 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.72 per gallon to $5.09, with an average price of $4.25 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Saratoga area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Saratoga area appeared to be at 76, at 2850 Stevens Creek Blvd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

76 2850 Stevens Creek Blvd, San Jose

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.99 $ 5.09 $ 5.19 $ -- card card $ 5.09 $ 5.19 $ 5.29 $ --

Valero 255 Los Gatos Saratoga Rd, Los Gatos

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.59 $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ 4.37 card card $ 4.69 $ 4.89 $ 4.99 $ 4.47

76 21530 Stevens Creek Blvd, Cupertino

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.61 $ 4.81 $ 4.99 $ -- card card $ 4.69 $ 4.89 $ 5.07 $ --

76 905 E El Camino Real, Sunnyvale

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.59 $ -- $ 4.89 $ -- card card $ 4.69 $ 4.89 $ 4.99 $ --

Chevron 200 Los Gatos Saratoga Rd, Los Gatos

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.59 $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ 4.29

Chevron 16500 Lark Ave, Los Gatos

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.59 $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Moe's Stop at 1948 Camden Ave. As of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.72 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.