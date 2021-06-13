Are you overpaying for gas in Newark? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(NEWARK, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.29 for gas in the Newark area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.80 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Newark area was $4.29 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.79 to $4.59 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Newark area appeared to be at Shell, at 31235 Mission Blvd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 31235 Mission Blvd, Hayward

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.59 $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ 4.59

Chevron 6104 Jarvis Ave, Newark

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.53 $ 4.67 $ 4.81 $ 4.29

Shell 6005 Jarvis Ave, Newark

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.53 $ 4.67 $ 4.81 $ --

Chevron 30151 Industrial Pkwy Sw, Hayward

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.43 $ 4.53 $ 4.63 $ 4.53 card card $ 4.53 $ 4.63 $ 4.73 $ 4.63

Chevron 5502 Thornton Ave, Newark

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.49 $ 4.63 $ 4.79 $ 4.29

Chevron 43601 S Grimmer Blvd, Fremont

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.49 $ 4.65 $ 4.81 $ 4.39

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to ABE at 33090 Mission Blvd. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.