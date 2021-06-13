Cancel
San Mateo, CA

Paying too much for gas San Mateo? Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Peninsula Digest
Peninsula Digest
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uvOBh_0aSzVm3h00

(SAN MATEO, CA) Gas prices vary across the San Mateo area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $1.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the San Mateo area was $4.28 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.79 to $4.79 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the San Mateo area appeared to be at 76, at 1626 S El Camino Real.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the San Mateo area that as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

76

1626 S El Camino Real, San Mateo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.79
$4.89
$4.99
$--

ARCO

402 N El Camino Real, San Mateo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.49
$4.69
$4.79
$--
card
card$4.59
$4.79
$4.89
$--

Chevron

501 El Camino Real, Millbrae
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.59
$4.79
$4.89
$4.39

Chevron

195 El Camino Real, San Carlos
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.59
$4.69
$4.79
$--

Chevron

300 E Hillsdale Blvd, San Mateo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.49
$4.69
$4.85
$4.59

76

1480 Broadway, Burlingame
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.49
$4.69
$4.89
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Exxon at 335 S Norfolk St. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

San Mateo, CA
Stay up-to-date with local breaking news spanning the Peninsula from San Bruno to San Mateo, including local politics, sports, community events, and arts and culture.

