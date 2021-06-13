Paying too much for gas San Mateo? Analysis shows most expensive station

(SAN MATEO, CA) Gas prices vary across the San Mateo area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $1.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the San Mateo area was $4.28 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.79 to $4.79 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the San Mateo area appeared to be at 76, at 1626 S El Camino Real.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the San Mateo area that as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

76 1626 S El Camino Real, San Mateo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ 4.99 $ --

ARCO 402 N El Camino Real, San Mateo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.49 $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ -- card card $ 4.59 $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ --

Chevron 501 El Camino Real, Millbrae

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.59 $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ 4.39

Chevron 195 El Camino Real, San Carlos

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.59 $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ --

Chevron 300 E Hillsdale Blvd, San Mateo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.49 $ 4.69 $ 4.85 $ 4.59

76 1480 Broadway, Burlingame

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.49 $ 4.69 $ 4.89 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Exxon at 335 S Norfolk St. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.