Los Altos, CA

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Los Altos

Los Altos Town Dispatch
 8 days ago
(LOS ALTOS, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.38 for gas in the Los Altos area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $1.40 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.79 per gallon to $5.19, with an average price of $4.38 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Los Altos area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 3600 Alameda De Las Pulgas.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

3600 Alameda De Las Pulgas, Menlo Park
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$5.19
$--
$--
$--

Shell

125 Sharon Park Dr, Menlo Park
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.99
$5.25
$5.50
$--

Shell

1220 Grant Rd, Mountain View
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.79
$4.89
$4.99
$--

76

21530 Stevens Creek Blvd, Cupertino
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.61
$4.81
$4.99
$--
card
card$4.69
$4.89
$5.07
$--

76

905 E El Camino Real, Sunnyvale
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.59
$--
$4.89
$--
card
card$4.69
$4.89
$4.99
$--

Chevron

3897 El Camino Real, Palo Alto
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.59
$4.79
$4.89
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to National at 603 Old San Francisco Rd. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Los Altos, CA
Stay on track with local breaking news in the communities of Los Altos and Los Altos Hills, including local events, City Hall meetings, food, and art and culture.

