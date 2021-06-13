Cancel
San Francisco, CA

Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in San Francisco

Bay Area News Alert
Bay Area News Alert
 8 days ago
(SAN FRANCISCO, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.34 for gas in the San Francisco area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.89 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.89 per gallon to $4.78, with an average price of $4.34 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the San Francisco area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the San Francisco area appeared to be at 76, at 999 Ocean Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday:

76

999 Ocean Ave, San Francisco
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.78
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

2500 California St, San Francisco
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.59
$--
$--
$--
card
card$4.69
$--
$4.89
$--

Exxon

2901 Bryant St, San Francisco
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$4.79
$4.99
$--
card
card$4.69
$--
$--
$--

Valero

301 Claremont Blvd, San Francisco
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.69
$4.79
$4.89
$--

Chevron

1698 Fell St, San Francisco
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.53
$4.63
$4.73
$4.27
card
card$4.65
$4.75
$4.85
$4.39

76

490 Bay St, San Francisco
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.63
$4.85
$4.95
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Allstars at 2831 Cesar Chavez St. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

