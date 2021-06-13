Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in San Francisco

(SAN FRANCISCO, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.34 for gas in the San Francisco area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.89 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.89 per gallon to $4.78, with an average price of $4.34 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the San Francisco area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the San Francisco area appeared to be at 76, at 999 Ocean Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday:

76 999 Ocean Ave, San Francisco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.78 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 2500 California St, San Francisco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.59 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 4.69 $ -- $ 4.89 $ --

Exxon 2901 Bryant St, San Francisco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ 4.79 $ 4.99 $ -- card card $ 4.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 301 Claremont Blvd, San Francisco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ --

Chevron 1698 Fell St, San Francisco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.53 $ 4.63 $ 4.73 $ 4.27 card card $ 4.65 $ 4.75 $ 4.85 $ 4.39

76 490 Bay St, San Francisco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.63 $ 4.85 $ 4.95 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Allstars at 2831 Cesar Chavez St. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.