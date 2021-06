Arizona has known who it would play in the College World Series even before it punched its ticket to Omaha. Now the Wildcats know when that game will be played. No. 5 seed Arizona (45-16) will take on No. 4 Vanderbilt (45-15) on Saturday at 4 p.m. PT, with ESPN airing the contest. It will be the second game of the opening day of the CWS, with No. 9 Stanford facing unseeded North Carolina State at 11 a.m. PT.