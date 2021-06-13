Stroman K's 8, rides 'great vibe' to win

It’s the week of the side arrow in this installment of the pitching meter, as pretty much the entire Mets bullpen logged at least one good performance and one bad one over the course of the week. Meanwhile, the rotation had yet another strong week overall, but this was tarnished somewhat by yet another deGrom injury scare and an actual injury to Joey Lucchesi, which has landed him on the injured list. This week was the start of a grueling stretch of the Mets’ schedule littered with doubleheaders, and the strain on the pitching staff is already beginning to show with not much relief in sight. However, bright spots from the week include a bounce back week from David Peterson, the continued dominance of Marcus Stroman, and Seth Lugo immediately stepping into his desperately needed high-leverage role.