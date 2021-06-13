Cancel
Stroman K's 8, rides 'great vibe' to win

MLB
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK -- The Mets’ unsuccessful pursuit of Trevor Bauer this winter was supposed to end their chances of constructing a super-rotation. Yes, the Mets still had Jacob deGrom and several other well-regarded pitchers, but without Bauer, they were not supposed to possess one of the league’s best starting fives.

www.mlb.com
Related
Mets' Marcus Stroman: Fans eight in Saturday's win

Stroman (6-4) picked up the win in Saturday's 4-1 victory over the Padres, allowing one run on six hits and a walk over 6.1 innings. He struck out eight. The right-hander held the Padres off the board until serving up a solo shot to Fernando Tatis in the seventh inning. Stroman has won three straight decisions, with his last loss coming May 16, and he's reeled off five straight quality starts, giving him nine in 14 trips to the mound this year. He'll take a 2.33 ERA and 67:18 K:BB through 77.2 innings into his next outing.
Daily News

Another stellar Marcus Stroman start, another Mets win over the Padres

On the very first play of the game, Pete Alonso’s flip to Marcus Stroman went awry. Covering first, Stroman dove to the ground in his attempt to corral the ball. Tommy Pham was safe at first and awarded a base hit. Stroman walked back to the mound visibly shaking the dirt off his bare hand. His signature bravado came out in the next at-bat. Stroman went to his darting split-finger and got ...
Marcus Stroman continues Mets' pitching dominance in win over Padres

The Mets’ unsuccessful pursuit of Trevor Bauer this winter was supposed to end their chances of constructing a super-rotation. Yes, the Mets still had Jacob deGrom and several other well-regarded pitchers, but without Bauer, they were not supposed to possess one of the league’s best starting fives. And yet after...
Stroman's Stellar Outing, Mets' Dingers Down Padres 4-1

With 25 thousand fans at Citi Field, The 7 Line Army in full force and Marcus Stroman on the hill, Saturday was the perfect opportunity to make a statement and take the season series from the dynamic Padres. That’s exactly what they did, to the tune of 4-1, behind Stroman’s...
Dominic Smith wouldn't let Jacob deGrom's gem be wasted

So that’s what a clutch two-out hit by the Mets looks like, in case it had been so long that you forgot. As much as this Jacob deGrom start felt different than others before it — because of the new umpire inspections for sticky substances and the ace’s recent early exits caused by elbow and shoulder pain — it was following a familiar script until Dom Smith stepped to plate in the bottom of the fifth inning. DeGrom was dominant with little breathing room created by big hits.
Mets injuries: Stroman (hip), Conforto delayed, Lucchesi out

NEW YORK (AP) — Marcus Stroman has a sore hip, Michael Conforto's return was delayed due to coronavirus concerns and Joey Lucchesi is out for the season. The hits just keep on coming for the injury-riddled New York Mets. Stroman, the team's most durable starting pitcher this season, exited Tuesday...
Jacob deGrom throws 5 scoreless as Mets win DH opener

Jacob deGrom continued his historic start to the season Monday afternoon, when he allowed one hit over five scoreless innings and earned the win as the host New York Mets beat the Atlanta Braves, 4-2, in the opener of a doubleheader. Dominic Smith laced what proved to be the decisive...
Morton earns 100th win, Stroman hurt as Braves blank Mets

NEW YORK — Charlie Morton struck out 11 in seven innings of one-hit ball for his 100th major league win, and the Atlanta Braves beat the banged-up New York Mets 3-0 on Tuesday night for their second consecutive shutout against the slumping NL East leaders. Mets starter Marcus Stroman exited...
Mets Player Performance Meter: Pitchers, June 14-20

It’s the week of the side arrow in this installment of the pitching meter, as pretty much the entire Mets bullpen logged at least one good performance and one bad one over the course of the week. Meanwhile, the rotation had yet another strong week overall, but this was tarnished somewhat by yet another deGrom injury scare and an actual injury to Joey Lucchesi, which has landed him on the injured list. This week was the start of a grueling stretch of the Mets’ schedule littered with doubleheaders, and the strain on the pitching staff is already beginning to show with not much relief in sight. However, bright spots from the week include a bounce back week from David Peterson, the continued dominance of Marcus Stroman, and Seth Lugo immediately stepping into his desperately needed high-leverage role.
Joey Lucchesi wants Mets' trust to face lineup third time around

Joey Lucchesi would like to think he has earned a shot at working through the batting order a third time, but will the Mets give him that opportunity?. The left-hander was removed at 72 pitches Sunday after allowing one earned run on four hits with six strikeouts and one walk over five innings. After the Mets’ bullpen squandered a one-run lead in a 7-3 loss to the Padres, he was asked about potentially working a third time through the lineup.
Mets left-hander Joey Lucchesi to undergo Tommy John surgery

The New York Mets have lost another member of their rotation. Left-hander Joey Lucchesi has a torn ulnar collateral ligament and will have Tommy John surgery, according to Tim Britton of The Athletic. Lucchesi, 28, will have surgery on Thursday, Britton adds. Tommy John surgery means that Lucchesi will be sidelined for the rest of the 2021 season as well as the majority of 2022.
Marcus Stroman exits Mets start with left hip soreness

The New York Mets' list of pitching problems may have gotten a little longer Tuesday when right-handed starter Marcus Stroman left his home start against the Atlanta Braves with left hip soreness. Stroman worked through the first inning, allowing a walk and no hits, but reportedly showed some discomfort while...