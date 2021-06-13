Wedge Lane // hemsworth architecture

$149,000 STATUS: Active ON SITE: TODAY ID#: MDGA135444. This beautifully wooded 2 acre lake area lot is located just a 5 minute stroll across the bridge to the Deep Creek Lake State Park. Enjoy the State Park's beach, paddle board rentals, playground equipment and hiking! Take your boat and launch it at the park for a day of waterskiing, wake boarding or just a day of boat cruising on the lake and stopping at one of the many restaurants available by boat! Shopping and Garrett 8 Cinema is just a 5 minute drive. For your winter fun, Wisp Ski area is 10 minutes away. This lot is perfectly slopped for a daylight, walkout lower level. Cut the trees for a view of the lake across the street. This affordable building lot is the perfect place for you to build your Deep Creek Lake dream for your family and friends. The perfect lake location!