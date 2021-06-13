Cancel
Wedge Lane // hemsworth architecture

By Architizer Editors
Cover picture for the articleSituated on a sloped site in Whistler, BC, this private residence was conceived as a floating wooden box suspended above a clearing, nestled in the trees. The floor, roof, and walls of the house were prefabricated to the Passive House Standard and delivered to site. Once the foundations were complete, the three floors of the house were erected in 3 days.

#Passive House Standard#Equilibrium Consulting#Durfeld Constructors
